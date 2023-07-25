One of the best aspects of Remnant 2 is certainly its wide arsenal of weapons. A direct sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, the second installment is finally available on all applicable platforms. As of July 25, owners of the Standard and Deluxe Edition can join those who have enjoyed the Early Access under the Ultimate variant of the game. While it’s still early days, some weapons are already outdoing others.

In Remnant 2, you must assess the weapons at your disposal. The enemies you encounter can be difficult to handle, with bosses being the ultimate challenge. You’ll also have your class, or archetype, which determines your role. All these factors decide how good a weapon is in its current state. Let’s examine how the available choices are faring and which will be the best end-game weapons.

Remnant 2 weapon tier list

Before delving further into this topic, note that personal preferences have been included in this list. As mentioned above, the enemies you face and the class you choose will also significantly impact the effectiveness of a particular gun.

This tier list includes melee and range options, so understand the class you choose before going by the order.

Tier 1

Sorrow Handgun

Nightfall

Tier 2

MP60-R

Alpha-Omega

Chicago Typewriter

Spectral Blade

XMG57 Bonesaw

Tier 3

Cube Gun

Dreamcatcher

Enigma

Huntress Spear

Labyrinth Staff

Sagittarius

Tier 4

Atom Smasher

Red Doe Staff

Aside from the named weapons, you’ll also find standard options of different kinds in Remnant 2. They do decent damage and will get you easily till early-mid game. However, the named variants are certainly better, and it’s recommended you use them later in the game.

The tier list is pretty obvious, considering the game's current state. However, mods will also be a determining factor in their success.

Best Remnant 2 end-game weapons

Nightfall

Range is your best friend in the game, as most enemies you encounter will be pesky. Without a mod, the Nightfall is a decent gun for you. However, it becomes an absolute shredder with the Dreadwalker mod.

It makes Nightfall completely automatic for 10 seconds, adds infinite ammo, and gives massive buffs to the fire rate. Each shot will also have a 10% life steal, which is never a bad option. Nightfall will help you clear even the hardest area when built properly.

Sorrow Handgun

The Sorrow Handgun is another classic example of a gun massively helped by a mod. By default, its bullets lodge inside enemies, but when used with Eulogy, they fly back. In doing so, they restore your health, increase your ammo, and cause further damage. The MP60-R, in comparison, is better at doing damage. However, the Sorrow Handgun’s Eulogy mod means you can thrive on limited ammo.

There are some other great weapons, but the two mentioned here are certainly the shining lights of Remnant 2 at the moment. For those with melee builds, the Spectral Blade is an amazing option. However, it’s best to focus on classes that help you strike from range.