How to easily get and use Blood Moon Essense in Remnant 2

As you progress through the various missions and quests in Remnant 2, you will come across many rare resources, with the Blood Moon Essence being one of the most valuable among them. The Blood Moon Essense is not something that is readily available within the game, and you will only come across them in specific areas on the map.

Hence, it’s not surprising why many in the community are confused about how they can farm the resource.

This Remnant 2 guide will go over some things that you will be required to do to get your hands on a steady supply of Blood Moon Essence.

Farming Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Racking up a reliable supply of Blood Moon Essence can be challenging in Remnant 2. The rare resource is limited to spawning in Yaesha and is often acquired as a drop from killing enemies or completing quests.

However, they are not a guaranteed drop, but there are some locations in Yaesha where you can search for them, including:

The start area of Yaesha, where you enter the region for the first time, seems to have a steady spawn of Blood Moon Essence. This is likely because of the appearance of the Blood Moon over the area. This distinct Blood Moon appears only above particular regions of Yaesha, and these are the areas that have a better spawn rate of Blood Moon Essence.

The next method will be to destroy the Purple Orbs floating around in Yaesha. However, destroy them when the Blood Moon is out. When the sky is of a particular color. Courtesy of the specific moon, you will then need to shoot them, which will cause them to swing right back into you and provide you with Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2.

The next best way will be to get the Blood Moon Essence outside of the Forgotten Temple. This is another reliable spawn point for the resource, however, it seems that this will only happen after you have killed the Doe. Once you have solved the Water Harp Puzzle, you will meet the Root-corrupted Wolf, who will give you the choice to either spare or kill its rival, the Doe. You can shoot and kill the Doe, which will provide you with the Ravager Mask, and then make the area outside the Forgotten Temple.

How to use the Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Once you have a good amount of Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2, you must search for the Blood Moon Altar in Yaesha. This will look a lot like a small crafting station represented by a blue icon on the minimap.

You can exchange the Blood Moon Essence at the alter for new equipment, weapons, and Faded Grimoire. The Essence is also needed to unlock the Summoner Archetype in the game, which costs 1,500 Scrap, five Lumenite Crystals, and 15 Blood Moon Essence to buy.