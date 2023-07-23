Remnant 2 guide: How to Respec Traits

Newer players just starting out with Remnant 2 will likely put their attribute points into the flashiest ability they can find, only to regret it later and look for ways to Respec Traits. While in the early levels getting the right Traits that complement your build and playstyle might not be all that important, later in the narrative, not unlocking the correct set of skills could see you struggle.

Fortunately, Remnant 2 allows players to Respec their Traits and skills and redistribute the attribute points as they see fit. This allows them to experiment with new playstyles and builds for more dynamic gameplay.

However, there is some confusion within the community as to how they can go about Respecing class and archetype attributes. This Remnant 2 guide explains what you must do to Respec in Gunfire Game’s latest entry.

How to Respec Traits in Remnant 2

Here are a few things you will be required to do to Respec Traits in Remnant 2:

Talk to Wallace after making your way to Ward 13, and then purchase the Orb of Undoing from him. You can locate him up the stairs near the construction part of Ward 13. Wallace is the same NPC from whom you receive your archetype at the start of the campaign.

After finding him, you will need to purchase the Orb of Undoing. It will take three Lumenite Crystals and 2500 Scrap making it quite an expensive choice depending on which stage of the game you are in.

Once you have it in your inventory, you will need to use it, and all of your attribute points will be refunded, allowing you to reinvest them.

However, make sure not to use the item right away. This is because there are a few Traits that do not unlock in Remannt 2 unless you have made a significant amount of progress in the narrative.

Ensure you have your character’s build planned out before re-investing all of your refined attribute points.

How to farm more Scrap and Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2

As mentioned, to get your hands on just one Orb of Undoing, you must spend a fair bit of Scrap and Lumenite Crystals. To farm these resources and have a good amount of them, you will be required to:

Complete the various objectives around the map

Complete the campaign missions

Taking down enemies and bosses

Scrap and Lumenite are resources you can passively rack up as you progress through the game. Hence, if you fall short on the resource, you can employ the above methods to actively farm them.