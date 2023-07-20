Remnant 2 release date, pre-order bonuses, early access, and more

Remnant 2 is the next entry in the engrossing dark fantasy world built by Gunfire Games. This successor to the underrated 2019 original expands upon it in countless ways. Furthermore, the final release is also just around the corner. Players not in the know yet will certainly want to see all there is with regards to pre-orders, launch details, and much more.

To put it shortly, both newcomers and fans of the original should gear up for a challenging experience. With that said, let's do a quick rundown of all the key details.

When does Remnant 2 release and what do players gain by pre-ordering?

The wait is over! Remnant 2 launches July 25, 2023 and is available to pre-order NOW! PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Remnant 2 will be launched on July 25, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. In other words, it is only coming to current-gen hardware. Given the title's larger scale, this makes sense. As with many major games today, the pre-orders are live across digital storefronts.

Check out our detailed guide to know how to pre-order across various platforms. But to summarize, players can pick between the basic Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the complete package known as the Ultimate Edition. They will also be able to play the game a few days before launch.

However, this perk is only available for Ultimate Edition owners. Users who go for the best bundle will be able to play the game three days earlier, on July 22, 2023. This also means pre-load is available for Remnant 2 - right now for PS5, while PC users will be able to do so shortly.

Standard and Deluxe Edition owners can download and pre-install the game on July 23, 2023, at 4 PM PT. It goes without saying that this demographic will need to wait until launch day to dip their toes into the perilious world of Remnant 2. Furthermore, players who pre-order the game (regardless of the edition) will unlock the Gunslinger Archetype early.

There are varied Archetypes to choose in the game (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

This is one of the many "classes" that gamers will pick in the title to fight evil monsters. This pre-order bonus Archetype will also come pre-equipped with three offense-based skills. Conversely, day-one buyers who are unable to pre-order Remnant 2 will have to unlock it via gameplay progression.

To wrap it up, online co-op play for up to three players in total will also be available, meaning adventurers need not brave the game's post apocalyptic world alone.