How to easily defeat the Corrupted Ravager in Remnant 2

The Corrupted Ravager is one of the returning bosses in Remnant 2 and just like in the previous game, it is one of the hardest challenges that you will come across in the sequel. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are facing a fair bit of trouble in taking the boss down, even after trying their best o min-max their character.

The Corrupted Ravager hits like a truck and has an insanely big HP pool which you will need to whittle down. While it might seem like a daunting task to accomplish at first, with the right steps and strategy, you can make the fight significantly easier.

Hence, today's Remnant 2 guide will go over some of the things you must do to easily defeat the Corrupted Ravager in Remnant 2.

Beating the Corrupted Ravager in Remnant 2

While the Remnant 2 Corrupter Ravager boss is an incredibly difficult enemy to defeat, here are a few ways you can make the fight significantly easier:

Focusing the root spot on its back will allow you to whittle down its health significantly. It’s one of its weak spots and the area which takes the most amount of damage from your gun and abilities.

Avoiding its melee attacks is another thing that you will need to constantly do. The lunge and bite attacks take a big chunk of your health if it lands. So avoid them. It bites twice in quick succession. Hence, try not to be caught unaware.

While in the fight, the Corrupted Ravager will spawn Hollow mob enemies as well. Focus on them and take them out as soon as they spawn to make the fight easier.

During certain moments of the fight, the Corrupted Ravager will throw out a Red Flare and the Gorenado. These are some of its most powerful attacks and you will be able to get out of the way by dodging sideways and rolling out of its AoE radius.

How to get the Ravager’s Mask in Remnant 2?

After beating the Corrupted Ravager, there are two outcomes that you will be able to look forward to. You will need to make your way to the Forbidden Grove in Yaesha and speak with Bedel, who will provide you with the quest “The Old Vaunnt”

After completing some of the initial missions, which will ask you to clear areas, you will then need to solve the Great Water Harp puzzle, upon completing which you can enter the Ravager’s Lair dungeon.

Once you enter the lair, there will be a cutscene where a Root-corrupted giant wolf will appear, and you will be prompted to “slay the Doe,” which is its rival.

Here is where the two outcomes come in. You can choose to protect the Doe and not take any action or shoot it to kill it.

If you choose to kill the doe, you will obtain the Ravager’s Mask in Remnant 2, which, when equipped, will increase all damage dealt to bleeding targets by 20%, with the bonus increasing to 30% if the target is below 50% HP.

Remnant 2 Corrupted Ravager boss rewards

For defeating the Corrupted Ravager in Remnant 2, here are the rewards that you will be able to get:

1) Red Doe Staff (needs to be crafted)

Damage : 62

: 62 Critical hit chance: 3%

3% Weak spot damage : 95%

: 95% Stagger modifier : 8%

: 8% Mod: Lifeline – After dealing 250 damage, the next charge attack causes the Spirit of the Red Doe to stampede forward. This deals 235 damage to enemies while regenerating 10% HP for allies.

2) Rebellion Spear (After returning to Bedel in Forbidden Grove)

Damage : 60

: 60 Critical hit chance : 13%

: 13% Weak spot damage : 110%

: 110% Stagger modifier : 2%

: 2% Mod: None

While the Corrupted Ravager is one of the hardest encounters in the game, the rewards you get from the encounter are worth the effort you put in.