How to unlock Ford’s chest in Remnant 2 to get the MP60-R submachine gun 

Remnant 2 is gearing up to be one of the best co-op experiences this year, with many franchise fans having a great time completing the various aspects of the game. However, those who want to get a significant power boost as early as possible might be looking to get their hands on the MP60-R submachine gun, which is one of the best early-game submachine guns.

To obtain it, you will need to unlock Ford’s chest. It’s one of the more curious puzzles that you will be encountering early on, and there are indeed many in the community who are quite confused as to how they can unlock the safe in the game.

Hence, this guide will go over some things you will need to do in order to unlock Ford’s safe and get the weapon in the game.

Getting Ford’s chest code in Remnant 2

To unlock Ford’s chest code, you will first need to obtain the code. You can get it by viewing underneath the flashlight that you will get in the game, by inspecting the gadget from the main menu screen. The four-digit code you will find is 0451.

You will get the code as soon as Fords lets you keep the flashlight early in the story. It’s one of the most valuable quest items in the game that you will use to unlock secrets in some of the dimly lit areas of the game.

Unlocking Ford’s chest in Remnant 2

After you have obtained the code, make your way to the safe, which is located in his office. It’s situated on the second floor of the main building in Ward 13, which is a place you will have access to very early in the campaign.

However, you will have to get past the introductory portions of the main story by going through the tutorials and talking to some NPCs. Once you are past it, you will locate the main building as well as Ford’s office and his chest.

Obtaining the MP60-R submachine gun in Remnant 2

Once you find Ford’s chest, input the code to unlock it, and inside it, you will find the Cargo Control Key. Make your way to the dockyard and move past the metal gates and then the cargo containers.

You will need to use the key to unlock a small room there, and inside you will find the MP60-R submachine gun.

MP60-R submachine gun stats in Remnant 2

While labeled a submachine gun, the MP60-R is more of a handgun than anything else. Albeit a small weapon, it packs quite a pun and comes with the following stats:

Damage: 9

Rounds-per-second: 14.2

Magazine: 42

Mod and Mutator: None.

It’s one of the best early-game weapons and will indeed make things easier for those struggling in the game.