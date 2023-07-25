Remnant 2 release time for all regions

Remnant 2, Gunfire Games' latest souls-like action role-playing game, is scheduled to be released in just a few hours. While some players enjoyed the procedurally generated souls-like adventure of Remnant 2 in early access, many who did not pre-order the Ultimate Edition will finally be able to jump into the game with its official release today.

Although the original title in the series, Remnant: From the Ashes, was quite underrated, it was easily one of the most innovative titles within the souls-like action role-playing game genre. The game essentially combined classic third-person shooting with intense and challenging souls-like progression.

While the sequel retains most of what made Remnant: From the Ashes special, it does add its own flavor of procedural generation in the mix with a completely revamped archetype system. Remnant 2, much like its predecessor, is easily one of 2023's most intriguing releases.

Here's a complete breakdown of Remnant 2's official release timings for all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

What is Remnant 2's official release date & time for all regions?

Remnant 2 @Remnant_Game PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

remnantgame.com/en/editions pic.twitter.com/zDr416pgb2 The wait is over! Remnant 2 launches July 25, 2023 and is available to pre-order NOW!PC, PlayStation5, and Xbox Series X|S

Remnant 2 is scheduled to release toady, i.e., July 25, 2023. The early access for the game went live on July 22, 2023, roughly three days prior to its official release date. However, it was only available to players who pre-purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, which comes with a $80 price tag attached.

For players who did not purchase the Ultimate Edition, here is the official release timing for the game for each platform:

PlayStation 5

July 25, 2023 - Midnight (local time)

Xbox Series X|S

July 25, 2023 - Midnight (local time)

Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

4 pm PT (July 25, 2023)

7 pm ET (July 25, 2023)

9 am AEST (July 26, 2023)

1 am CEST (July 26, 2023)

Remnant 2 @Remnant_Game > remnantgame.com/en/news/articl…



PS5 and Xbox players: We're working on a hotfix for consoles to go… pic.twitter.com/c4lCErvDf4 PC Early Access players: We've released a hotfix to Remnant 2 for PC (Steam & Epic) with menu UI performance improvements, bug fixes and toning down the player’s voice over comments.PS5 and Xbox players: We're working on a hotfix for consoles to go… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

If you have the game already pre-loaded on your PC, you will be able to launch it by simply downloading the unlocking patch. There are also a few pre-release updates that you will be required to install to use the co-op functionality of the game.

What are the PC system requirements for Remnant 2?

If you are planning to grab the game right before its official release to get access to the pre-order bonus archetype - Gunslinger, you must first take a look at the PC system requirements. While they aren't particularly high, they are significantly more demanding than the previous title.

Remnant 2 @Remnant_Game This is your LAST CHANCE to pre-order the



Early access begins on Friday, July 21 at 4:30pm PT/ 7:30pm ET/ 12:30am BST on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.



Pre-order here remnantgame.com/en/ pic.twitter.com/DKsWtrHyMT This is your LAST CHANCE to pre-order the #Remnant2 Ultimate Edition to get Early Access and play in just 2 DAYS!Early access begins on Friday, July 21 at 4:30pm PT/ 7:30pm ET/ 12:30am BST on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.Pre-order here

Here are the official PC system requirements for the sequel:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Win 10

Win 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Win 10

Win 10 Processor: Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600

Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 80 GB available space

Remnant 2 @Remnant_Game



> youtu.be/_yAE6DjhgyA pic.twitter.com/ZEAWmkRgPi Need a refresher on what to expect in #Remnant2 ? We got you! Dive into our Gameplay Overview Trailer to learn everything you need to know to git gud...or die trying.

While the game is playable from a traditional PC HDD, Gunfire Games does recommend using an SSD to eliminate any potential stuttering and texture streaming issues that you might face.