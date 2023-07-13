Remnant 2: PC system requirements, which edition to buy, and more

Gunfire Games' latest offering, Remnant 2, is its very first game to be released exclusively for current-gen consoles. As such, the sequel to 2019's sleeper hit, Remnant: From the Ashes, is easily this studio's most ambitious title to date. Like its predecessor, Gunfire Games' upcoming offering is a third-person shooter with a soulslike progression system.

While Remnant 2 might look quite similar to its predecessor, this title comes with a number of improvements and additions that set it apart. One of the biggest changes in this title is the vastly revamped procedural-generation system.

The procedural generation of levels mixed with roguelike elements will make every playthrough a fresh experience for players. However, being a current-gen-only title comes at the cost of higher PC system requirements. Fortunately, Remnant 2's system requirements are fairly reasonable.

What are Remnant 2's minimum and recommended PC system requirements?

Despite being a current-gen-only title, Remnant 2 sports a rather reasonable system requirement. This, technically, should allow more players to play the game on their personal computers without issues. As a side note, many gamers that got to partake in the hands-on preview of this game mentioned its top-notch optimization.

Players also mentioned that the team at Gunfire Games is very confident about releasing a polished PC version of Remnant 2. While most people will only be able to get a good idea of this title's performance after its official release, the PC system requirements do point towards an optimized offering.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Win 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Win 10

Processor: Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 80 GB available space

While it isn't a necessity, Gunfire Games does recommend installing the game on an NVMe SSD to keep any potential stuttering and texturing loading hitches at bay.

All Remnant 2 editions, and which one you should get

Remnant 2, much like any other modern release, is offered in multiple editions. Each of these comes packed with exclusive in-game bonuses as well as other perks that you might not want to miss out on. Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions:

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

Ultimate Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

3 Days early access

DLC bundle (Expansion pass for future DLCs)

Survival pack

As for which edition to get, it depends on multiple factors. If you don't want to invest much in a game beyond its base experience, then the Standard Edition is a no-brainer. However, if you're looking for a complete package and also seek to grab the Season Pass, then you can't go wrong with this title's Ultimate Edition.

However, the Deluxe Edition seems quite redundant, considering everything you get in it is also included in the Ultimate Edition — along with the Season Pass — for just $10 more.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

