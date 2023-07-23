What is the Hardcore Mode in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2's final launch is just around the corner. Players will soon be able to dive into a new perilous journey that spans multiple dimensions full of threats. As a successor to the underrated 2019 third-person shooter, Remnent 2 builds upon its predecessor in every way. This also includes challenges as series veterans have many ways of upping the ante.

The best way to make things more heated is the Hardcore Mode. This difficulty mode returns from the original game. Here is all players need to know about it.

What does the Hardcore Mode do in Remnant 2?

In a nutshell, it is essentially a permadeath mode in Remnant 2. To put it simply, players only get one life. If they die, they are dead for good and must start the save file again. In a co-op session, however, allies can revive their downed teammates.

This also means a solo playthrough is a far more grueling and challenging experience since there is no NPC or AI-controlled character to watch players' backs besides the Handler archetype, which has a pet companion that will attempt to revive their downed owner. It can also be commanded to revive allies in the heat of battle.

Co-op is a great way to make Hardcore Mode more digestible (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

But it is certainly not an option if players do not have a Handler in their party or choose a different class for solo run. You should also aim for Hardcore after spending at least a few dozen hours in Remnant 2. The game's dynamic campaign ensures you face different biomes, rewards, enemies, bosses, and more.

In other words, it is best to know what to expect with regard to enemy spawns, attacks, boss patterns, heal point locations, and more before jumping in. This way, you will have the best chance of survival, especially since they only get one chance. Of course, one might question why anyone would pick this over the standard mode.

Danger lurks around every corner in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

The answer is Hardcore-exclusive rewards. In other words, players can obtain gear not seen in normal difficulties. This makes the challenge worth it for dedicated fans who do not shy from an unrelenting challenge. Do note that all gear obtained here is account bound as well. So if your character dies, this rare loot is gone too.

What is Remnant 2 about?

Remnant 2 @Remnant_Game PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

remnantgame.com/en/editions pic.twitter.com/zDr416pgb2 The wait is over! Remnant 2 launches July 25, 2023 and is available to pre-order NOW!PC, PlayStation5, and Xbox Series X|S

Remnant 2 takes place after the events of the original game. A new threat from another dimension aims to destroy the world. As such, a group of survivors on a post-apocalyptic Earth must rise once again to battle evil monsters. The gameplay is fundamentally identical to the original.

Players pick a preferred Archetype, which grants access to unique perks and weapons for a character. There are varied biomes to explore, each teeming with unique enemies, level designs, bosses, and more. Players will obtain loot in a similar fashion to the Dark Souls games. Furthermore, a total of 3 players can co-op during one session.

Remnant 2 releases on July 25, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Owners of the Ultimate Edition across all platforms can enjoy the game right now, thanks to the early-access perk.