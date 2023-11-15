Remnant 2 The Awakened King all endings guide

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC has been praised for its action-packed campaign and new rewards. Like the base game, it delivers intense gameplay and challenging quests featuring formidable bosses. While the base game structured its story progression through missions and various regions, the rewards were contingent on players' choices, allowing them to influence outcomes.

The same interactive element is integrated into Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. The significance of player decisions becomes especially apparent during the final quest when confronting the boss, One True King. Multiple outcomes are possible, each leading to distinct and potent rewards.

This article comprehensively details all potential endings and the corresponding rewards players can expect in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC.

All endings in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC

Remnant 2 The Awakened King introduces a fresh chapter in the Losomn, wherein players can delve into the narrative surrounding the enigmatic One True King and finally come face-to-face with him. To embark on this DLC journey, players must advance through the main storyline and successfully complete the Losomn for the first time.

Battle against the One True King. (Image via Gearbox)

Upon reaching the end of The Awakened King DLC, players will find themselves within the Chamber of the Faithless, the lair of the primary antagonist, the One True King. At this point, players will be presented with a set of dialogue options:

"Sounds like a lot of hassle, let's fight." "What is my task, majesty?"

Choosing the first dialog initiates a direct confrontation with the One True King. Conversely, selecting the second one requires players to undertake a specific task, namely, eliminating Nimue. It's crucial to note that regardless of the chosen option, both paths lead to a showdown with the main boss.

However, if players reconsider their decision and opt not to kill Nimue, she will be spared. Conversely, deciding to carry out the task and subsequently returning to the boss with Nimue's demise will result in a loss of trust from the One True King, deeming the player a threat and triggering a battle against them.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC: Killing One True King and rewards

Conversation with the One True King in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. (Image via Gearbox)

During your interaction with the main boss, initiate a confrontation by choosing the initial dialogue option, "Sounds like a lot of hassle, let's fight." Once you triumph over the boss, rendezvous with Nimue in Forlorn Coast and share the news of your victory over the boss with her.

Subsequently, you'll be rewarded with the Jewel of the Beholden ring, offering a 15% boost to mod damage for 10 seconds upon using a relic.

If you opt to face the One True King, be wary of his fast melee strikes, lethal flame breath, and self-healing ability. Note that the standard killing method grants you the Monarch weapon, while an alternative approach gives you the Wrathbringer.

Morach weapon in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. (Image via Gearbox)

To obtain the Morach weapon, you'll need the Agony Spike from the main boss. However, there's a condition during the battle. To acquire the Agony Spike material, you must defeat the One True King while his giant mallet weapon remains intact.

Ensure its preservation when delivering the decisive blow, and then exchange the Agony Spike material in Ward 13 to acquire the Remnant 2 Monarch long gun.

Wrathbringer weapon in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. (Image via Gearbox)

For the Wrathbringer weapon, you'll need a material called the Tormentor's Pommel. To obtain this item, follow a condition that involves destroying the One True King's mallet weapon before defeating him.

For the best results, break the weapon when it appears and ensure you dispatch the boss while he's stunned on the ground. Activating the stun signifies the breaking of his giant mallet, providing a brief window to eliminate him before the weapon reappears.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC: Killing Nimue and rewards

Nimue in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. (Image via Gearbox)

Nimue can be found within the vicinity of the One True King, underneath the small room. Once there, navigate through the space filled with Fae Archers until you encounter a staircase leading further down, guiding you to the Forlorn Coast's rear section, where a solitary tower stands. As you proceed, an opening will be revealed, leading to Nimue's chamber.

Opting to eliminate Nimue triggers a cutscene depicting your character ending her life. Upon her demise, you acquire the Broken Heart relic, offering a +50% innate use speed bonus. When activated, it swiftly adjusts your current health to 50% of the maximum over 0.25 seconds.

Gift of the Unbound in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. (Image via Gearbox)

Alternatively, if you choose to spare Nimue, you receive a quest item known as Nimue's Vow. Return to the One True King, engage in combat, and triumph over him to transform the item into Nimue's Blood-Marred Vow.

Now, return to Nimue and present the quest item to receive the Gift of the Unbound—an amulet. Equipping it enables you to target the vulnerable points of enemies, all while retaining a +10% crit chance and +20% crit damage bonuses.