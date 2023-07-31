How to get the Lifeless Heart secret relic in Remnant 2?

Out of hundreds of secrets buried deep within the world of Remnant 2, the Lifeless Heart relic is one of them. Relics, in general, are categorized as healing potions in the game. Different relics come with different names, all providing either a burst of HP or regeneration statues. The hidden Lifeless Heart relic in question here is no different.

Aside from healing, the Lifeless Heart can double the wearer's capacity to hold relics. Hence, instead of 10 relics, you can easily hold up to 22 Lifeless Heart relics in your load-out.

Before heading out, however, ensure you have the Rabager's Mark amulet and teleport on the Forbidden Grove waypoint. The following article will list everything needed to get the Lifeless Heart relic in Remnant 2.

All the steps needed to obtain the Lifeless Heart relic in Remnant 2

The following points provide a summary of the steps required to get the Lifeless Heart relic in Remnant 2:

Kill the Doe when you're given the choice to obtain the Ravager's Mark amulet.

Head to the Forbidden Grove waypoint near Bedel and make your way to the Ravager-Doe statue.

Equip the Ravager's Mark and open the secret path on the ground.

Pick up Fruit of the Death and consume it three times.

The Lifeless Heart relic will be in your inventory.

Below are detailed explanations of every step of the Lifeless Heart Relic.

Step 1:

Once you are in the Ravager's Lair, you will be faced with a cutscene followed by a choice to either attack an injured Doe or the Ravager. For the Lifeless Heart relic, kill the Doe and obtain the Ravager's Mark amulet. However, do not equip it just yet, as you will need it later.

Ravager's Mark (Image via Remnant 2)

A detailed guide on the Ravager and Doe encounter can be found at this link.

Step 2:

Head to the Forgotten Grove waypoint, specifically near the Bedel of the Vaunn vendor, and head downstairs to find the Ravager-Doe statue. Equip your Ravager's Mark here, and you will see the statue transforming into the Ravager killing the Doe, followed by a secret path opening on the ground.

Opened secret path (Image via Remnant 2)

Follow this path and pick up the Fruit of the Death.

Step 3:

Head to your inventory and locate the newly-found Fruit of the Death. Consume it three times, as doing so will unlock the Lifeless Heart in the relic section of the inventory. Additionally, consuming the Fruit of the Death will kill you instantly, provided you do not have Challenger and Black Cat Band ring equipped.

Eating the fruit (Image via Remnant 2)

Lifeless Heart relic (Image via Gunfire Games)

As mentioned, the Lifeless Heart relic doubles the wearer's capacity, all while granting a decent burst of healing.