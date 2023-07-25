Remnant 2: Should you kill the Doe or kill Ravager?

Remnant 2 gives you a fairly important choice: Do you kill the Doe or the Ravager? Depending on what alternative you commit to, you’ll receive specific items as your reward. While there are two basic choices, there’s also a third option, which is far more dangerous and, frankly, not worth the effort that you will have to put in.

While it does depend on what you want out of your gameplay in Remnant 2, shooting the Doe and killing it is the easiest and most rewarding option unless you want the Merciless Long Gun.

We’ll review all the choices and what they mean to you, the player, while exploring the world of Remnant 2.

Should you kill the Doe or the Ravager in Remnant 2?

1) Option #1: Don't fight the Ravager and shoot the Doe in Remnant 2

Killing the Red Doe is the fastest option (Image via Gunfire Games)

This option is the one I prefer to go with. Kill the Doe, and you don’t even have to fight the Corrupted Ravager. It only takes a few shots to put it down, and it also allows you to net two easy trophies. You’ll unlock “Was This Supposed to Happen?” and “Only Human” - that is if you’re playing solo.

Your reward for killing the Red Doe is the Ravager’s Mark Amulet. This increases damage dealt to bleeding targets by 20% - or even more if they’re in low health. You can also make more Blood Moon essence spawn this way, so there’s no question that it’s the best choice out of your options here.

2) Option #2: Revive the Doe with a Relic Charge

Sparing the Doe can help you create a powerful weapon (Image via Gunfire Games)

All that said, that’s not your only option. You can also choose to revive the Doe in Remnant 2. If you spare the weakened animal, you’ll receive the Doe’s Antler crafting material. This will let you make the Red Doe Staff. It’s a great weapon in that it has a mod that damages foes and heals allies simultaneously. If you want to play co-op, this is a perfect choice.

3) Option #3: Shoot the Ravager and initiate combat

If you choose to shoot the Ravager, know that it's not an easy battle (Image via Gunfire Games)

Honestly, choosing to shoot the corrupted beast is the worst plan in Remnant 2. If you go this route, you have to fight the boss. On top of that, halfway through the fight, it’ll chomp down on the Doe, giving it a terrifying new power.

Now it has a vortex attack and is not shy about using it. If you defeat the boss, you receive the Crimson Membrane, which allows you to craft the Merciless Long Gun. However, since you didn’t save the Doe first, you don’t receive the Antler.

All three options are useful, so pick the one that benefits your gameplay the most. If you need help completing the Water Harp puzzle that leads to this moment, try our guide here.