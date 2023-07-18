Esports & Gaming

All Remnant 2 trophies revealed ahead of release

By Suman Biswas
Modified Jul 18, 2023 23:35 GMT
How to get the Platinum trophy in Remnant 2? (Image via Gunfire Games)
Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing's upcoming third-person action role-playing game, Remnant 2, is just a few days short of its official release. With its looming release date, we finally have concrete information on all the trophies, including the story and progression-related ones. The trophy or achievement list comes courtesy of Xbox Achievements.

Apart from being a token for completing a challenging task, trophies add an additional layer of replayability to games. Being a souls-like title with mild rogue-lite features, like its predecessor, Remnant 2 features a handful of progression-based trophies that might require going through New Game+.

Here's a list of all the trophies in Gunfire Games' upcoming sequel.

How to get the Platinum trophy in Remnant 2?

youtube-cover

There are a total of 50 trophies for you to unlock in Remnant 2. Most of these are tied to unlocking certain skills and defeating area bosses, but a few are unique to certain classes. Here are all the trophies you must work your way through to get the coveted Platinum trophy in Remnant 2:

  • Unstoppable: Collected All Trophies
  • Blue Goddess: Meet Nimue
  • Familiar Face: Meet the Flautist
  • Equal Measures: Receive an Alignment Reading from Meidra
  • Not a Janitor: Meet the Custodian
  • Tall Tales: Listen to All of Mudtooth's Stories
  • Chaos: Defeat the Ravager
  • Dark Designs: Defeat the Nightweaver
  • Forever is a Long Time Coming: Defeat the Final Boss
  • Am I Seeing This?: Defeat 10 Aberrations
  • Ghost in the Machine: Defeat 25 Aberrations
  • Gleaming the Cube: Defeat the Labyrinth Boss
  • Madman's Paradise: Defeat Tal'Ratha
  • Not So Special Now: Defeat 100 Special Enemies
  • Power Surge: Defeat Guardian of N'Erud
  • Only Human: Defeat a Boss in Single-Player Without Taking Any Damage
  • Quest for Survival: Defeat a World Boss
  • The God Gambit: Defeat Many Faces
  • The Killing Jar: Defeat the Root Mantis
  • Traitor: Defeat the Fae Imposter
  • Red Room: Discover a Blood Moon Room
  • The Agenda: Discover Leto's Stash
  • Boss'n Up: Craft a Boss Weapon
  • Edgelord: Acquire 10 Melee Weapons
  • Cutting Edge: Acquire 20 Melee Weapons
  • First of Many: Choose Your First Archetype
  • Duality: Slot a Second Archetype
  • Shhh...It's a Secret: Obtain a Secret Archetype
  • Top Performer: Reach Level 10 on Any Archetype
  • Not Your Average Trait: Obtain a Non-Starter Trait
  • All These Traits...: Obtain 10 Traits
  • Proving Grounds: Acquire 20 traits
  • Scrap Collector: Acquire 50,000 Scrap
  • Scrap Hoarder: Acquire 100,000 Scrap
  • Strapped: Acquire 15 Guns
  • The Trigger: Acquire 30 Guns
  • The Web: Obtain an Item From the Nightweaver's Web
  • Was This Supposed To Happen?: Acquire a World Boss's Alternate Reward
  • The Collector: Acquire 10 Relics
  • Bad Moon Rising: Craft an Item at the Blood Moon Altar
  • Carnage in C-Minor: Play a Secret Song on the Water Harp
  • Expanding Horizons: Craft a Non-Starter Weapon Mod
  • Crafty: Craft 15 Weapon Mods
  • Trait Chaser: Upgrade Any Trait to 10
  • Maxed Out!: Acquire the Max Number of Trait Points
  • The Ultimate Weapon: Upgrade a Boss Weapon to +10
  • Almost There: Upgrade a Boss Weapon to +5
  • Good, But Could Be Better!: Upgrade a Standard Weapon to +10
  • No One Should Have All That Power: Upgrade a Standard Weapon to +20
  • Make Some Room: Upgrade Relic Capacity
  • Transmutate: Upgrade a Weapon Mutator to +10
youtube-cover

Compared to its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, the trophies in Remnant 2 seem less elusive, given most of these will unlock organically as you go through the main story. However, some will require extra work and perhaps a few additional playthroughs.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

