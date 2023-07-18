All Remnant 2 trophies revealed ahead of release

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing's upcoming third-person action role-playing game, Remnant 2, is just a few days short of its official release. With its looming release date, we finally have concrete information on all the trophies, including the story and progression-related ones. The trophy or achievement list comes courtesy of Xbox Achievements.

Apart from being a token for completing a challenging task, trophies add an additional layer of replayability to games. Being a souls-like title with mild rogue-lite features, like its predecessor, Remnant 2 features a handful of progression-based trophies that might require going through New Game+.

Here's a list of all the trophies in Gunfire Games' upcoming sequel.

How to get the Platinum trophy in Remnant 2?

There are a total of 50 trophies for you to unlock in Remnant 2. Most of these are tied to unlocking certain skills and defeating area bosses, but a few are unique to certain classes. Here are all the trophies you must work your way through to get the coveted Platinum trophy in Remnant 2:

Unstoppable: Collected All Trophies

Blue Goddess: Meet Nimue

Familiar Face: Meet the Flautist

Equal Measures: Receive an Alignment Reading from Meidra

Not a Janitor: Meet the Custodian

Tall Tales: Listen to All of Mudtooth's Stories

Chaos: Defeat the Ravager

Dark Designs: Defeat the Nightweaver

Forever is a Long Time Coming: Defeat the Final Boss

Am I Seeing This?: Defeat 10 Aberrations

Ghost in the Machine: Defeat 25 Aberrations

Gleaming the Cube: Defeat the Labyrinth Boss

Madman's Paradise: Defeat Tal'Ratha

Not So Special Now: Defeat 100 Special Enemies

Power Surge: Defeat Guardian of N'Erud

Only Human: Defeat a Boss in Single-Player Without Taking Any Damage

Quest for Survival: Defeat a World Boss

The God Gambit: Defeat Many Faces

The Killing Jar: Defeat the Root Mantis

Traitor: Defeat the Fae Imposter

Red Room: Discover a Blood Moon Room

The Agenda: Discover Leto's Stash

Boss'n Up: Craft a Boss Weapon

Edgelord: Acquire 10 Melee Weapons

Cutting Edge: Acquire 20 Melee Weapons

First of Many: Choose Your First Archetype

Duality: Slot a Second Archetype

Shhh...It's a Secret: Obtain a Secret Archetype

Top Performer: Reach Level 10 on Any Archetype

Not Your Average Trait: Obtain a Non-Starter Trait

All These Traits...: Obtain 10 Traits

Proving Grounds: Acquire 20 traits

Scrap Collector: Acquire 50,000 Scrap

Scrap Hoarder: Acquire 100,000 Scrap

Strapped: Acquire 15 Guns

The Trigger: Acquire 30 Guns

The Web: Obtain an Item From the Nightweaver's Web

Was This Supposed To Happen?: Acquire a World Boss's Alternate Reward

The Collector: Acquire 10 Relics

Bad Moon Rising: Craft an Item at the Blood Moon Altar

Carnage in C-Minor: Play a Secret Song on the Water Harp

Expanding Horizons: Craft a Non-Starter Weapon Mod

Crafty: Craft 15 Weapon Mods

Trait Chaser: Upgrade Any Trait to 10

Maxed Out!: Acquire the Max Number of Trait Points

The Ultimate Weapon: Upgrade a Boss Weapon to +10

Almost There: Upgrade a Boss Weapon to +5

Good, But Could Be Better!: Upgrade a Standard Weapon to +10

No One Should Have All That Power: Upgrade a Standard Weapon to +20

Make Some Room: Upgrade Relic Capacity

Transmutate: Upgrade a Weapon Mutator to +10

Compared to its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, the trophies in Remnant 2 seem less elusive, given most of these will unlock organically as you go through the main story. However, some will require extra work and perhaps a few additional playthroughs.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.