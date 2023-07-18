All Remnant 2 trophies revealed ahead of release

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing's upcoming third-person action role-playing game, Remnant 2, is just a few days short of its official release. With its looming release date, we finally have concrete information on all the trophies, including the story and progression-related ones. The trophy or achievement list comes courtesy of Xbox Achievements.
Apart from being a token for completing a challenging task, trophies add an additional layer of replayability to games. Being a souls-like title with mild rogue-lite features, like its predecessor, Remnant 2 features a handful of progression-based trophies that might require going through New Game+.
Here's a list of all the trophies in Gunfire Games' upcoming sequel.
How to get the Platinum trophy in Remnant 2?
There are a total of 50 trophies for you to unlock in Remnant 2. Most of these are tied to unlocking certain skills and defeating area bosses, but a few are unique to certain classes. Here are all the trophies you must work your way through to get the coveted Platinum trophy in Remnant 2:
- Unstoppable: Collected All Trophies
- Blue Goddess: Meet Nimue
- Familiar Face: Meet the Flautist
- Equal Measures: Receive an Alignment Reading from Meidra
- Not a Janitor: Meet the Custodian
- Tall Tales: Listen to All of Mudtooth's Stories
- Chaos: Defeat the Ravager
- Dark Designs: Defeat the Nightweaver
- Forever is a Long Time Coming: Defeat the Final Boss
- Am I Seeing This?: Defeat 10 Aberrations
- Ghost in the Machine: Defeat 25 Aberrations
- Gleaming the Cube: Defeat the Labyrinth Boss
- Madman's Paradise: Defeat Tal'Ratha
- Not So Special Now: Defeat 100 Special Enemies
- Power Surge: Defeat Guardian of N'Erud
- Only Human: Defeat a Boss in Single-Player Without Taking Any Damage
- Quest for Survival: Defeat a World Boss
- The God Gambit: Defeat Many Faces
- The Killing Jar: Defeat the Root Mantis
- Traitor: Defeat the Fae Imposter
- Red Room: Discover a Blood Moon Room
- The Agenda: Discover Leto's Stash
- Boss'n Up: Craft a Boss Weapon
- Edgelord: Acquire 10 Melee Weapons
- Cutting Edge: Acquire 20 Melee Weapons
- First of Many: Choose Your First Archetype
- Duality: Slot a Second Archetype
- Shhh...It's a Secret: Obtain a Secret Archetype
- Top Performer: Reach Level 10 on Any Archetype
- Not Your Average Trait: Obtain a Non-Starter Trait
- All These Traits...: Obtain 10 Traits
- Proving Grounds: Acquire 20 traits
- Scrap Collector: Acquire 50,000 Scrap
- Scrap Hoarder: Acquire 100,000 Scrap
- Strapped: Acquire 15 Guns
- The Trigger: Acquire 30 Guns
- The Web: Obtain an Item From the Nightweaver's Web
- Was This Supposed To Happen?: Acquire a World Boss's Alternate Reward
- The Collector: Acquire 10 Relics
- Bad Moon Rising: Craft an Item at the Blood Moon Altar
- Carnage in C-Minor: Play a Secret Song on the Water Harp
- Expanding Horizons: Craft a Non-Starter Weapon Mod
- Crafty: Craft 15 Weapon Mods
- Trait Chaser: Upgrade Any Trait to 10
- Maxed Out!: Acquire the Max Number of Trait Points
- The Ultimate Weapon: Upgrade a Boss Weapon to +10
- Almost There: Upgrade a Boss Weapon to +5
- Good, But Could Be Better!: Upgrade a Standard Weapon to +10
- No One Should Have All That Power: Upgrade a Standard Weapon to +20
- Make Some Room: Upgrade Relic Capacity
- Transmutate: Upgrade a Weapon Mutator to +10
Compared to its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, the trophies in Remnant 2 seem less elusive, given most of these will unlock organically as you go through the main story. However, some will require extra work and perhaps a few additional playthroughs.
Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.