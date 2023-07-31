Remnant 2 Invader build guide: Best secondary Archetypes, traits, amulets, and more

Remnant 2's Invader class is tied to Root Earth, the final overworld in the game. Everyone pushing through the campaign is recommended to finish the story and keep the instance without rerolling, as the Root Earth region doesn't have a separate Adventure Mode. Invader's involvement with the Root Earth also claims that the Archetype is meant for endgame, as players can level and use it on more severe difficulties.

The following article lists everything you need to build the best Invader according to your playstyle. Note that this particular Archetype is meant to be a trickster in combat, as some of its abilities allow the player to auto-dodge from attacks and even warp to deal increased damage to enemies.

Invader is easily the best "get out of jail" card Remnant 2 provides its players in challenging situations.

What is the best secondary Archetype to have with Invader in Remnant 2?

Invaders' abilities will be enough to escape tight situations in Remnant 2. However, you must decide whether your playstyle will lean towards more survivability or damage.

Here are all the recommended Archetypes you can use alongside Invader:

Increased damage upon pairing Hunter's Mark with Worm Hold. The only downside is the ammo economy, which can be adjusted with the Ammo Box consumable. Gunslinger: Incredible burst damage potential upon pairing Worm Hole with Quick Draw. Weapon and ammunition management will become easier with passive perks, with the cost of weak spot damage.

Incredible burst damage potential upon pairing Worm Hole with Quick Draw. Weapon and ammunition management will become easier with passive perks, with the cost of weak spot damage. Challenger: Full survivability and second chances in fights. Challenger's Bulwark, alongside Invader's Void Cloak, can keep players alive for a long time.

Full survivability and second chances in fights. Challenger's Bulwark, alongside Invader's Void Cloak, can keep players alive for a long time. Engineer: Pairing both these Archetypes results in a cheesy playstyle, although the user will need maximum skill uptime. Invader's taunting skill will also allow Engineer's turrets to deal increased damage.

Handler and Summoner deserve special mention as secondary classes in the game.

What are the best accessories for the Invader class in Remnant 2?

Invader Archetype is a unique blend between a trickster and a DPS class in Remnant 2, providing enough versatility and scope. The following rings consist of all the Amulets and Rings needed for a decent Invader build:

Ankh of Power for increased overall damage, alongside a double effect upon consuming a relic.

Jester's Bell for increased mod and skill casting speed, alongside increased damage upon casting.

Kinetic Cycle Stone for an increased mod and skill cast speed.

Probability Chord for increased critical damage.

Stream Coupler for increased health regeneration upon using a skill.

While Light armor pieces are recommended here in most cases, having a Challenger-Invader combination will also allow you to equip heavy armor with medium dodge.

Which traits to prioritize for the Invader class in Remnant 2?

Some mandatory traits for Invaders should include Barkskin, Expertise, and Fitness. Two standard traits should always be Vigor and Endurance, alongside a final trait according to your playstyle.