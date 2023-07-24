Best starting Traits to level up in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a heaven for build crafters, providing endless possibilities via multiple archetypes and trait points. Like any soulslike title, players can prioritize specific stats to make their experience easier in the early game. However, these Traits need to be unlocked using trait points found in almost every corner of each map.

The following article will guide you through all Traits that must be unlocked at the starting points of the game. This applies to every archetype, whether a tanking Challenger or a healing Handler. Readers should also note that some unique traits are locked behind certain Dungeons, bosses, and interactions.

Additionally, not every trait can be maxed out by the end of the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Which Traits to prioritize at the start of Remnant 2?

There are 85 obtainable trait points in the current version of Remnant 2. With the mixture of two archetypes in a single build, one player will get access to multiple Traits alongside the ability to fully max out a few of them. To gain a proper foundation for your gameplay, you can focus on the following Traits at the start:

Vigor

Endurance

Expertise.

Vigor trait (Image via Remnant 2)

These three will also help you on your journey in the long run. Having an increased health and stamina pool is essential to any soulslike, since you will be using the latter to dodge through almost every incoming attack. The expertise, however, should be considered based on your character skills of both archetypes.

Here are the buffs each trait can provide at the maximum level:

Vigor: +30 Health.

Endurance: +30 Stamina.

Expertise: -20% skill cooldown.

Endurance core trait (Image via Remnant 2)

All three Traits are core features of your character. As mentioned, you can obtain 85 trait points throughout the game, so spend the rest according to your playstyle. Note that Vigor and Endurance will have three and two points added to them from the start.

Where to easily find Traits in Remnant 2?

Traits can be found lying around in any one of several explorable Remnant 2 terrains. Look for a blue shining object on the ground, and immediately pick it up to gather a trait point. Defeating a boss also rewards a trait point alongside a crafting item tied to that boss' theme.

Trait point found lying around inside a Dungeon (Image via Gunfire Games)

Out of the 85 trait points in the game, you must find 60 of them and obtain the rest by leveling up your archetypes. To respec your points, head to Wallace, located within Ward 13, and purchase the "Orb of Undoing" in exchange for three Lumenite Crystals and 2,500 Scraps.