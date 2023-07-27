5 tips and tricks to defeat Annihilation in Remnant 2

Players who've finally reached the closing stages know Annihilation, who awaits gamers at the Blackened Citadel, located at Root Earth, is the final boss in Remnant 2. This colossal monster is the most prominent challenge players must overcome, and knowing a few tips and tricks might be helpful. This information also applies equally to those who've yet to challenge other bosses in the game.

Those who can determine Annihilation's weak spot, exploit its body movement, and weaknesses, will prove helpful while combating it. Learning more about your character's battle abilities and the final boss' vulnerability is a plus. Here are five helpful insights to beat Annihilation in Remnant 2.

Defeat Annihilation in Remnant 2 with these five tips and tricks

1) Master timing and dodge

Annihilation in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Learning when to attack and back off from the fight is pivotal in many battle scenarios. Players who master timing can avoid Annihilation's incoming sword slashes. Those who can put it into practice have higher chances of defeating the boss.

Another valuable tip is to pay attention to destroying the energy orb. Taking out this threat as fast as possible helps secure standing on the battlefield. Upon destroying these orbs, you must remember the importance of dodging and quickly make a dart for safety.

Those who escape before the energy orb flies at them can prevent Annihilation's follow-up attack, an important detail to note before proceeding further into how to defeat Annihilation in Remnant 2.

2) Prioritizing strategies

Focus on your strategy (Image Via Gunfire Games)

Once Annihilation launches its follow-up attacks, you are advised to prioritize survival over offensiveness. You must observe its fighting mechanics before dealing with damage during this fighting stage. Although the boss has a mighty sword that inflicts heavy damage, paying attention to the chime sound when it swings helps you dodge effectively.

Avoiding areas where the tentacles will slam down also ensures your safety and allows you to battle for a more extended period. Annihilation throws its final move, damage grid, at players which is one of its powerful attacks. In this stage of the fight, those who dodge the damage grid will take significantly less damage than those who crouch.

3) Survive the wrath

Prioritize survivability over everything when you know how to defeat Annihilation in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

The main threat is still looming even after Annihilation launches its powerful attack, the energy orb. Players focusing on eliminating this threat have higher chances of surviving the wrath. Since it can kill anyone, one must shift their focus on this danger.

The fight will not be over even after one chips away Annihilation's HP. Various enemy mobs will attack players from multiple directions and focusing on these creatures first rather than engaging with the final boss is essential. Since this battle will only last for a short while, you are advised to take them out to finally put an end to Annihilation in Remnant 2.

4) Choose Classes Wisely

Choose the best class (Image via Gunfire Games)

All the tips and tricks mentioned above are essential to remember, as these give players a battle advantage over Annihilation in Remnant 2. Choosing the class with the best-starting Traits is critical if you want to survive the ongoing enemy onslaught. Though it doesn't mean that some roles in Remnant 2 aren't suitable for the match, it means some are super effective.

Since the boss fight is more about using the best weapons, skills, and strategies to survive, you can choose Medic or Handler for better survivability. Medic is helpful when one is injured, and the Handler's dog companion is there to revive in case you are knocked down in the fight.

5) Target Weak Spots

Exploit weakness (Image via Gunfire Games)

Every enemy has certain strengths and weaknesses, and the same goes with Annihilation in Remnant 2. This boss is a powerful force that gamers must defeat to receive in-game rewards. But this fight becomes more challenging when you need help to determine its frailty.

There are various weapons and abilities that deal significant damage to Annihilation in Remnant 2. Those who aim for its body cannot deal heavy damage because its weak spot is its head. Keeping up with its movement becomes crucial if you want to aim correctly. You can deal double damage with proper settings and practices when you target its head.