Remnant 2 settings you need to change before playing

Gunfire Games has released the highly anticipated Remnant 2, a thrilling addition to the souls-like genre. This unique game offers a fresh twist as it combines third-person shooter gameplay with intense action. Immerse yourself in the vast universe of the title as you embark on a solo or co-op adventure with two friends. Explore the treacherous depths of Yaesha, N'Erud, Losomn, and other exhilarating locations filled with chaos and danger.

Optimizing your experience is crucial when playing any ARPG, as the intense battles and expansive landscapes can strain your FPS experience. This article mentions the recommended settings to ensure smooth gameplay and a seamless journey through the realms of Remnant 2.

Best Remnant 2 difficulty, video settings, and more

Difficulty

Difficulty settings for Remnant 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Importantly, Remnant 2 offers an essence that can only be felt after overcoming many challenging obstacles. As a game in the souls-like genre, its difficulty level is quite high. Nevertheless, players can adjust the game's difficulty settings, allowing for a comparatively easier experience.

Survivor : If you are new to this genre

: If you are new to this genre Veteran : If you are somewhat familiar with this genre

: If you are somewhat familiar with this genre Nightmare : If you have already played the first part

: If you have already played the first part Apocalypse: Ultimate difficulty level to experience the true essence of the genre

Video settings

Remnant 2 video settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Display:

Display Mode : Windowed fullscreen (If you don't have a multiple monitor setup, set it to full screen.)

: Windowed fullscreen (If you don't have a multiple monitor setup, set it to full screen.) Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Brightness : 53

: 53 Motion Blur : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Framerate: Main monitor's maximum fps

Upscaler:

Upscaler : NVIDIA DLSS

: NVIDIA DLSS Upscaler Quality: Performance

Graphics Quality:

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Post Processing : Medium

: Medium Foliage Quality : Medium

: Medium Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium View Distance Quality: High

Advanced:

FOV Modifier : 1

: 1 Minimize Input Latency: On

Audio Settings

Master : 85

: 85 Voice : 80

: 80 Music : 75

: 75 Sound Effects : 75

: 75 Enable Subtitles: On

Gameplay settings

Gameplay settings for Remnant 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

General:

Show Damage : Off

: Off Show Health Bars : On

: On Allow Auto-Equip : Off

: Off Show Helmet : On

: On Vibration : Off

: Off Gamepad Aim Snap : On

: On Auto Dismiss Item Prompts : Off

: Off Disable Tool Tips: Off

Camera:

Invert Y : Off

: Off Invert X : Off

: Off Camera Bob : On

: On Horizontal Camera Sensitivity : 50

: 50 Vertical Camera Sensitivity : 50

: 50 Horizontal Aiming Sensitivity : 50

: 50 Vertical Aiming Sensitivity : 50

: 50 Horizontal Scope Sensitivity : 50

: 50 Vertical Scope Sensitivity : 50

: 50 Deadzone: 10

HUD:

HUD Size : 80

: 80 HUD Opacity : 75

: 75 Minimap Size : 40

: 40 Enable Minimap Pitch : Off

: Off Hit Indicators : On

: On Advanced Reticle: Off

Controller settings

Button layout settings of Xbox controller (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim : LT

: LT Dragon Heart/Alt Mode : LB

: LB Shoot/Attack : RT

: RT Alt-Fire Mode : RB

: RB Switch Weapon/Item 2 : Y

: Y Crouch Item/Item 4 : B

: B Dodge/Vault/Item 3 : A

: A Interact/Item 1 : X

: X Movement/Sprint : Left Stick

: Left Stick Flashlight : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Emote Wheel : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Camera/Scope : Right Stick

: Right Stick Map : View Button

: View Button Menu: Option Button

This concludes our guide on Remnant 2's best settings for an optimized experience.

The title, released on July 25, 2023, is now available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.