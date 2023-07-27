Remnant 2 settings you need to change before playing

Gunfire Games has released the highly anticipated Remnant 2, a thrilling addition to the souls-like genre. This unique game offers a fresh twist as it combines third-person shooter gameplay with intense action. Immerse yourself in the vast universe of the title as you embark on a solo or co-op adventure with two friends. Explore the treacherous depths of Yaesha, N'Erud, Losomn, and other exhilarating locations filled with chaos and danger.
Optimizing your experience is crucial when playing any ARPG, as the intense battles and expansive landscapes can strain your FPS experience. This article mentions the recommended settings to ensure smooth gameplay and a seamless journey through the realms of Remnant 2.
Best Remnant 2 difficulty, video settings, and more
Difficulty
Importantly, Remnant 2 offers an essence that can only be felt after overcoming many challenging obstacles. As a game in the souls-like genre, its difficulty level is quite high. Nevertheless, players can adjust the game's difficulty settings, allowing for a comparatively easier experience.
- Survivor: If you are new to this genre
- Veteran: If you are somewhat familiar with this genre
- Nightmare: If you have already played the first part
- Apocalypse: Ultimate difficulty level to experience the true essence of the genre
Video settings
Display:
- Display Mode: Windowed fullscreen (If you don't have a multiple monitor setup, set it to full screen.)
- Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- Brightness: 53
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- Framerate: Main monitor's maximum fps
Upscaler:
- Upscaler: NVIDIA DLSS
- Upscaler Quality: Performance
Graphics Quality:
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Post Processing: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- View Distance Quality: High
Advanced:
- FOV Modifier: 1
- Minimize Input Latency: On
Audio Settings
- Master: 85
- Voice: 80
- Music: 75
- Sound Effects: 75
- Enable Subtitles: On
Gameplay settings
General:
- Show Damage: Off
- Show Health Bars: On
- Allow Auto-Equip: Off
- Show Helmet: On
- Vibration: Off
- Gamepad Aim Snap: On
- Auto Dismiss Item Prompts: Off
- Disable Tool Tips: Off
Camera:
- Invert Y: Off
- Invert X: Off
- Camera Bob: On
- Horizontal Camera Sensitivity: 50
- Vertical Camera Sensitivity: 50
- Horizontal Aiming Sensitivity: 50
- Vertical Aiming Sensitivity: 50
- Horizontal Scope Sensitivity: 50
- Vertical Scope Sensitivity: 50
- Deadzone: 10
HUD:
- HUD Size: 80
- HUD Opacity: 75
- Minimap Size: 40
- Enable Minimap Pitch: Off
- Hit Indicators: On
- Advanced Reticle: Off
Controller settings
- Aim: LT
- Dragon Heart/Alt Mode: LB
- Shoot/Attack: RT
- Alt-Fire Mode: RB
- Switch Weapon/Item 2: Y
- Crouch Item/Item 4: B
- Dodge/Vault/Item 3: A
- Interact/Item 1: X
- Movement/Sprint: Left Stick
- Flashlight: Up (D-Pad)
- Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad)
- Camera/Scope: Right Stick
- Map: View Button
- Menu: Option Button
This concludes our guide on Remnant 2's best settings for an optimized experience.
The title, released on July 25, 2023, is now available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.