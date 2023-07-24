Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Remnant 2 is slated to be a bigger and better sequel to the 2019 game, Remnant: From the Ashes. The game is headed to all major platforms, including Steam. Valve's handheld, the Steam Deck doesn't officially support the game, however, players can run the title via ProtonDB. Do note that the early build of the game isn't very stable and performance is not up to par.

Since the Steam Deck doesn't feature the most powerful hardware on the market, gamers might not get optimal performance in this game.

In this article, we will detail the best settings for a decent experience on the console. Do note that the game is yet to receive the Day 1 patch, which should fix the majority of issues in the title. We expect performance to improve post-launch.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck will have to resort to the lowest settings with some form of upscaling to hit 30 FPS in Remnant 2. However, expect frequent frame drops, especially during cutscenes.

The best settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck in the game are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 30 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler quality: Quality

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low Foliage quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low View distance quality: Low

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

60 FPS on the Steam Deck in Remnant 2 is a bit difficult to achieve. However, by sacrificing the resolution and graphics settings, and relying on FSR, gamers can hit close to 60 frames in the title. Regardless, we don't recommend these settings in the game.

The best settings for a 60 FPS experience on the Steam Deck are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 60 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler quality: Ultra performance

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low Foliage quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low View distance quality: Low

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

The game doesn't look its best even with these settings applied. A stable 60 FPS is nearly unobtainable unless you are playing the title at 480p.

If the early build of the upcoming shooter is anything to go by, the performance in the title will be a mess. This can destroy the experience on weaker hardware, like handheld consoles (Steam Deck, ROG Ally, etc.). Thus, the best idea is to play this game on a decently powerful gaming PC as of now.