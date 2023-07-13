How to play Remnant 2 on Early Access

Remnant 2 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated co-op games this year, and it’s not surprising why fans of the prequel are looking to get their hands on it in Early Access. The new franchise entry will build upon the foundations of its predecessors when it comes to its multiplayer content, thereby effectively making the game’s co-op one of the most exciting features to look forward to once the title officially drops.

Remnant 2 is set to release on July 25, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S. With various editions of the game up for pre-purchase, there has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst community members as to how they can go about enjoying the game early, ahead of its official release date.

Hence, today’s Remnant 2 guide will go over how you will be able to enjoy the upcoming RPG in Early Access.

How to get Remnant 2 on Early Access

To get your hands on Remnant 2 on Early Access, all you will need to do is to get your hands on the Ultimate Edition of the game. It’s the most expensive version of the title that you will be able to preorder, and if you have purchased it, you will get to try the title out a few days before the official worldwide release.

Hence, instead of waiting for July 25, 2023, you will be able to try the Early Access period of the game from July 21, 2023.

However, keep in mind that as the official website states that Early Access is just for digital pre-orders. You will need to be careful of physical copies that state otherwise.

All Remnant 2 pre-order editions, prices, and bonuses

Here are all the editions and the bonuses that you will be able to get your hands on when the title drops in a few weeks:

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

Ultimate Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

3 Days Early Access

DLC bundle (Expansion pass for future DLCs)

Survival pack

It’s important to note here that pre-order bonuses for the game will only be applicable if you have purchased any of the editions before the official launch. Those who are getting the game ahead of the release date will get their hands on the Gunslinger archetype early.

While you will unlock it later in the game, those who have preordered it can use the archetype right away.

