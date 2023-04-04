ROG Ally takes on Steam Deck in the handheld market: release date, specs, features, and more explored

ROG Ally, the first handheld gaming computer from AMD, finally unveiled its looks on April 1 in an official trailer from ROG Global's YouTube channel. Since it was released on this day, everyone thought of it as an April Fool's joke, but Asus finally confirmed that the device is real and will soon be available for the market. This is a Windows gaming handheld that allows you to pick up games from all of your game libraries from anywhere you are, anytime you want.

This device will be competing with Valve's highly-anticipated Steam Deck for the crown of the most powerful and portable gaming solution.

Asus ROG Ally: release date, specs, and features

After convertible laptops and tablets, AMD is finally expanding its expertise into the market for handheld gaming consoles.

ROG and AMD worked together to make the fastest AMD APU for their first handheld gaming console, which will not only let you take your game out of your room but also make you enjoy its flawless Full HD gaming.

According to a Dave2D, we’re going to see a custom AMD Zen 4 APU, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 graphics.

It is a Windows handheld gaming device that gives access to a large variety of games without the need for a Proton (Linux-based compatibility layer). It also has dual fans for cooling and a 120Hz full HD resolution screen which works well even under direct sunlight or a spotlight.

Unlike Steam deck, this console can work with an external GPU dock like ROG XG Mobile eGPU and experience its full potential. This dock can charge your device and stream your game to the big screen at the same time, making it a great local multiplayer option to grab.

According to Asus, ROG Ally has double the performance of the Steam Deck due to the custom Zen 4 RDNA3 4nm APU from AMD, which allows flawless gaming with 1080p settings. YouTubers like Linus Tech Tips and Dave2D also showed confidence in these performance claims by AMD based on their initial experience with the device.

Asus ROG Ally CPU AMD Zen 4 APU (TSMC 4nm) GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 3 graphics Screen 1080p, 500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz 5ms response time RAM LPDDR5 Dimensions 28cm x 11cm x 1.2cm Weight 589g Ports USB-C, ROG XG Mobile connector, 3.5mm headphone jack

Although we have information on the specs and performance, there is no information on the release date or the pricing of the Asus ROG Ally yet.

A Korean PC Tech enthusiast named Harukaze5719 leaked some screenshots that indicate that the Asus ROG Ally may retail for around $649-699, which is in line with the high-end Steam Deck.

Remember that this might just be a rumor so don't believe it completely. But in case you're trying to get your first ROG Ally as soon as it comes out, you can sign up for an email alert on the Best Buy website.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

