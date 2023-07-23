Remnant 2 difficulty options explored

After a long series of teasers and trailers, Remnant 2 is finally available. A sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, the second title is now accessible if you own the Ultimate Edition. If not, you will need to wait until June 25, when owners of all available editions can experience the game. To keep things accessible to the wider community, the developer, Gunfire Games, has introduced various difficulty settings in the game.

Those who have played the prequel will know what to expect. While you can enjoy Remnant 2 as a standalone title, the core mechanics have strong resemblances. This is not a typical shooter, and the odds will often be stacked against you and your allies.

Thankfully, you can choose to enjoy a lighter experience or go for hardcore challenges as well.

All Remnant 2 difficulty levels

You can choose between four difficulty levels in Remnant 2. Three of these will be available to you from the beginning, while you will need to unlock the remaining one.

Survivor

Experience: 100%

Mob HP: 100%

Mob damage: 100%

Boss HP: 100%

Boss damage: 100%

This offers the most vanilla experience. However, note that this difficulty will also be a stern test. Remnant 2 isn’t a traditional shooter where you can easily deal extensive damage. You must roll and dodge enemy attacks, and co-op will become mandatory against certain bosses.

Veteran

Experience: 115%

Mob HP: 150%

Mob damage: 165%

Boss HP: 165%

Boss damage: 165%

This difficulty will be perfect for those who want a harder challenge than what Survivor offers.

Nightmare

Experience: 130%

Mob HP:250%

Mob damage: 350%

Boss HP:312.5%

Boss damage:262%

This difficulty level suits those with plenty of experience playing the first game. If not, it may be quite challenging.

Apocalypse

Experience: 150%

Mob HP: 275%

Mob damage: 450%

Boss HP:412%

Boss damage:405%

Apocalypse is the toughest way to experience the game and could become an extreme grind for even the best players. This mode will be locked initially, and you will have to complete the full game at a lower difficulty level.

Best Remnant 2 difficulty setting

This depends on your skill level and expertise and whether you’re playing solo or co-op. Note that the game will be harder when you’re on your own.

The Survivor difficulty is recommended if you haven’t played Remnant: From the Ashes, as it will allow you to learn the game's mechanics. If you’re used to the setting, Veteran is another good option.