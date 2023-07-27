Remnant 2: Best starter weapons for beginners

Remnant 2 is finally out, and fans are having a blast playing the souls-like shooter. Players are rummaging through the Root-infested Earth for anything they can find that might benefit them. Finding useful items in the game is great, but your search can be easier if you know where to locate them. One of the things you need to find first is a weapon that can quickly take out the title’s monsters.

This article takes a look at the weapons that can come in handy, especially if you’re new to the Remnant series.

Best Remnant 2 weapons to start the game with

Let’s begin with the MP60-R SMG. This is pretty much the first weapon you’ll get at the beginning of Remnant 2. It is effective against nearby enemies due to its impressive rate of fire. It has a 42-count magazine with a base damage of nine.

The weapon can be obtained after you complete the Remnant 2 tutorial, and getting it is fairly easy. Begin at the Ward 13 checkpoint and make your way to Ford’s room. You’ll come across a chest secured by a combination lock. If you received the flashlight after the tutorial, check its bottom to find the combination for the lock.

After entering the combination, open the chest, and you’ll get the Cargo Control Key. Go to the docked cargo chip, and once you’re there, use the key to open the door. Pick up the MP60-R.

Another weapon that you can get early in Remnant 2 is the Enigma. The handgun has a base damage of 22 with a 30-count magazine size. This weapon fires an electrical stream that jumps at enemies that are within 7.5 meters. Each jump inflicts reduced damage of up to 25%.

There are a few twists and turns involved in getting this weapon. After you’ve reached the Labyrinth quest, you will pass through a number of portals until you obtain the Master Portal Key.

Near the end of this level will be a portal that switches to various exit points. Before entering it, turn left. There will be a spot there where you need to drop down and defeat a boss.

Once the boss is defeated, you will be rewarded with the Labyrinth Staff and the Vengeful Strike Mutator. Head back to the portal, and wait for it to show the exit point where it looks like you’re about to enter hyperspace. This will lead you to the place where the Cypher Rod is located.

After obtaining the item, return to the portal and wait for the fragmented ruins exit point to appear. You’ll soon be freefalling to another portal where you’ll get the Reprocessed Heart Relic.

Go back to Ward 13, interact with Ava McCabe and have her craft the Enigma handgun for you.

The Enigma comes with the Chaos Driver Weapon Mod that drives electrified rods into enemies that tether to other rods within 10 meters, inflicting between 20 and 50 Shock damage per second. Additionally, enemies will receive another 25% damage for each additional rod in them. Damage will be 1.5x more if the rod is linked to another one.

The Chicago Typewriter (Tommy Gun) is a Long Gun in Remnant 2. Don’t let its looks fool you, as this weapon is as efficient as it gets. It has a massive ammo capacity with a base damage of 10.

The weapon is in Ward 13, and like the Enigma, it requires a bit of adventure. It’s also important for Remnant 2 players to have a Biome Portal Key ready for this gun.

To get it, head over to the Fractured Ingress Checkpoint, climb the flight of stairs, and follow the path until you reach another portal. Instead of entering that portal, go behind it and look down to see another portal. Jump through that portal. This will lead you to another area with another portal.

The other side of the portal is an area in Remnant 2 in which there’s a glowing cube that you can shoot. Shooting it somehow makes the Labyrinth boss fight easier. After doing so, climb up using the cubed stones nearby and enter a small opening. There will be another narrow opening that will lead you to the Biome Portal, where you can use the Biome Portal Key.

Once it’s open, pass through it, and you’ll reach the cargo ship’s interior in Ward 13. Once inside, reward yourself with the Chicago Typewriter. You’ll also get the Leto’s Armor Set in this area.