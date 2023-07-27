How to get the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2

For seasoned players, the Chicago Typewriter hits a familiar spot. Gunfire Games recently launched Remnant 2, the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. It is a classic third-person shooter where players have to take on various challenges in a post-apocalyptic setting to save the world from falling into ruins. The game features many interesting weapons, some of which require a little effort to locate.

Among these weapons is the Chicago Typewriter, a classic Tommy gun with a slow reload and large ammo capacity. It is one of the two secret weapons available currently, alongside the MP60-R pistol.

The Chicago Typewriter is a fan-favorite weapon in Remnant: From the Ashes, so it is not surprising to see it back in this sequel.

Remnant 2 guide: How to obtain Chicago Typewriter

Head over to one of the side paths from the Fractured Ingress Checkpoint (Image via Gunfire Games)

In order to obtain Chicago Typewriter, you will have to play through Remnant 2's Main Campaign mode to reach the area called The Labyrinth. There, you have to interact with The Keeper to get the Biome Portal Key.

Drop into this portal to proceed to another area (Image via Gunfire Games)

From the Fractured Ingress Checkpoint, head over to one of the side paths. You will find a portal at the end of the path, but instead of going through it, locate another portal behind that, off the edge of a cliff, and drop into it. This teleports you to another area with yet another portal.

Enter another portal to transport you to another location (Image via Gunfire Games)

Once you go to the other side of this portal, you will notice a cube inscribed on a wall if you haven't defeated the final boss in The Labyrinth. It will certainly be helpful in completing the task.

Shoot the square inscribed on the wall (Image via Gunfire Games)

Otherwise, if you have managed to defeat the boss prior and obtain the Biome Portal key, you can simply locate the elevated area to your left. You can access the area by jumping on the huge stones, as seen in the image below.

You can use these huge stones to access the elevated area (Image via Gunfire Games)

Once you have reached the top, you will notice a very narrow passage just above a portal. Make your way through it to reach the final portal.

Make your way through a narrow corridor (Image via Gunfire Games)

Use your Biome Portal Key to unlock the entrance. Upon entering, you will be transported to a Cargo Ship near Ward 13, the area where you can find the Chicago Typewriter.

Unlock the portal using the Biome Portal Key (Image via Gunfire Games)

You should see a gun with a purple glow placed on top of a chest. Interact with it to obtain the Chicago Typewriter gun. You can also locate the highly coveted Leto Mark II Armor within the area.

You can find the Chicago Typewriter in Ward 13 (Image via Gunfire Games)

This long gun has the following stats:

Damage: 10

RPS: 11

Magazine: 80

Accuracy: High

Maximum Ammo: 320

Critical Hit Chance: 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus: 105%

Remnant 2 went live on July 25 and is currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.