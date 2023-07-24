Remnant 2 boss guide: How to easily beat the Legion

Remnant 2 is chock-full of some really intriguing and creative boss fights, and what makes these bosses even more fascinating is the game's randomized procedural generation, which adds new and unique movesets and attacks in every fresh run of a level. Much like any traditional souls-like, the bosses in Remnant 2 are also quite challenging.

One such boss that you will face pretty early in the game is the Legion, which arguably is the toughest early-game boss encounter in the game. Despite it being a challenging battle, with proper knowledge of the bosses' movesets and some really powerful weapons in your arsenal, you can easily defeat it.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Legion in Remnant 2, including the attacks to look out for, best weapons to use, and the boss' weaknesses to take advantage of.

How to easily beat the Legion in Remnant 2

The Legion, much like most bosses in Remnant 2, is quite agile, and you will have to be on the move constantly to avoid getting hit by its attacks. Fortunately, there will be plenty of downtime in-between attacks for you to get some hits in. However, you will need to be careful when you attack the boss since he can quickly recover from stagger and can start attacking you.

There are a plethora of attacks that you will need to look out for, including:

The shockwave, which is a direct indication that the Legion is going to resurrect waves of fodder enemies, which can overwhelm you if you aren't careful.

The glowing madness attack, which is also the only time when you can deal critical damage to the boss.

The aftershock attack, which can deal a significant amount of damage. However, it can be dodged easily by rolling out of it.

The Legion's biggest weakness is also its most lethal ability, which is the madness-inflicting phase. If you can power through the damage caused by madness, you can deal significant damage to the boss in return by shooting the glowing parts.

However, if you want to approach the boss safely, you can simply attack the glowing circles that surround it and its throne. The best weapons to use against the Legion are high DPS ranged weapons. We strongly recommend not using melee weapons against this boss, as it will be quite a hassle hitting the floating orbs without a firearm.

It should be noted that shooting the boss directly will not deal any damage to it. And lastly, you should always watch out for fodder enemies, which will continuously spawn in the arena during the fight. You can also use almost any Archetype for this boss fight, and as long as you have a powerful enough firearm equipped, you should be good to go.