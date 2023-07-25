How to unlock the Invader archetype in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 offers an enjoyable gameplay experience by presenting a diverse range of Archetypes, catering to a more combat-focused gameplay style. In the beginning, players can access 4 out of 10 Archetypes. However, there are alternative methods to unlock the remaining ones. Players must create a specific Engram associated with the desired Archetype to do so. Crafting this Engram is challenging, as it requires players to explore and acquire a particular item related to the Engram.

To unlock the Invader Archetype, players must craft its corresponding Engram, the "Serrated Root Blade." To achieve this, players need to obtain an item named the "Wooden Shiv." Like all other Archetypes, the Invader possesses its distinct loadout, presenting players with four armors and three formidable weapons. Obtaining this Archetype will significantly assist players in combat, as its unique ability revolves around diverting enemy focus away from allies.

This article details the process of unlocking the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to obtain the Invader archetype in Remnant 2

The Invader Archetype in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Keep in mind that obtaining Engram items is not guaranteed during every playthrough. It involves level progression, exploration, and fulfilling specific requirements. To acquire the Invader Archetype, you must complete a series of actions during the main campaign playthrough.

Below are the steps you need to follow to unlock the Invader Archetype:

Obtain the Dreamcatcher melee weapon

Dreamcatcher melee weapon in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

During your playthrough, visit the Morrow Parish in Losomn, where you will come across an Asylum. Enter the Asylum.

Your objective is to obtain the Asylum's third-floor key.

Navigate to the Asylum's basement, which leads to a set of stairs and takes you outside. Interact with a wooden door.

Interacting with the door triggers a mini-boss fight against Ripsaw. After defeating it, you will obtain the Asylum's third-floor key.

Return to the third floor using the key, and you'll find an open window. Jump outside to get the Prison Keys.

Head back to the basement, unlock the door with the Prison Keys, and you will obtain an item known as the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

Continue playing the main campaign until you reach Clided Chambers, where you'll face the Nightweaver.

You will obtain an item called the Soulkey Tribute.

Return to Morrow Parish and head to the basement area, where you'll find a bluish spider web. Interact with the web and offer the Soulkey Tribute.

This action will teleport you to the tormented version of the Asylum.

In this location, search for a bluish web inside one of the cells, interact with it, and provide the Soulkey Tribute.

As a result, you'll receive the Dreamcatcher weapon.

Obtain an item called Walker's Dream

Corrupted Harbor area in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

During your main quest playthrough in the game's final section, you'll venture into the Corrupted Harbor area. It is situated within the final region known as Root Earth.

Progress through the game until you reach a Warehouse-like building. Once inside, you'll find a small checkpoint.

Descend to the lowest floor, which leads to a machine room area. From there, follow the path that takes you to an open space.

In this location, you'll encounter an uncommon-looking entity. Interact with the figure while having the Dream Catcher weapon equipped.

The mysterious figure will emit blue air. Utilize the melee attack of the Dream Catcher on the figure to obtain a consumable item called Walker's Dream.

Defeat the boss called Bane

Boss fight against Bane in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you obtain Walker's Dream, consume it to activate its effects.

Its effects will transport you to another dimension.

You will find yourself at the checkpoint you had previously discovered within the warehouse building.

Return to the lowest level where you once encountered the enigmatic figure.

You will encounter the figure in that location, now transformed into a powerful boss named Bane.

Defeat this boss; as a reward, he will drop the Wooden Shiv.

How to craft Serrated Root Blade in Remnant 2

After obtaining the Wooden Shiv, return to Ward 13 and engage with Wallace. He will use the Shiv to craft the Engram, unlocking the Serrated Root Blade and the Invader Archetype for you.