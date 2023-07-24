The sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant 2 features a return to form. A third-person shooter inspired by the Soulsborne genre of video games, it quite naturally has a vast selection of challenging boss fights. One such boss players will meet in its first area is the Nightweaver, a ghastly specter-like enemy with multiple phases and deadly attacks.

Eager enthusiasts may read on to learn how to easily fight through all phases.

Note: Spoilers for Remnant 2 will follow, viewer discretion is advised.

All phases of the Nightweaver explained in Remnant 2

The main boss for Losomn in Remnant 2 can be found within the Tormented Asylum and possesses a wide range of deadly abilities. Her fight is divided into two phases, with the second being quite a bit more difficult than the first. A walkthrough is provided below:

Phase 1 of the Nightweaver in Remnant 2

The Nightweaver can fire homing ice projectiles at the player (Image via Gunfire Games)

Make sure to stock up on ammunition and health before heading on to the battle. Face the Nightweaver in the shadow realm after you complete the prior subquest involving the three stone-carved dolls.

Once the battle begins, she will opt to use a series of homing ice projectiles toward you. Either dodge or shimmy around the projectiles to avoid being hit. Keep in mind that she can cast the ability twice in a row.

Keep your distance to avoid being hit by her melee attacks. Keep shooting at her from afar and dodge her charged attacks, which are also twofold. The two melee attacks are in quick succession and must be dodged accordingly.

Another of her moves involves summoning a horde of bulbous, blue spiders. The spiders chase down the player and explode on impact. These have rather low HP, however, and die quite easily. Take them out as soon as possible to focus fire on the Nightweaver.

The Nightweaver can also throw a series of blue fireballs at the player, which deals considerable damage. These attacks do not have homing capabilities but are much trickier to dodge.

Phase 1 ends when the Nightweaver’s HP drops to zero. Prepare for Phase 2 immediately and collect all healing or ammunition items before proceeding.

Phase 2 of the Nightweaver in Remnant 2

The second phase is significantly more challenging (Image via Gunfire Games)

Phase 2 begins as soon as you go to inspect the presumably dead Nightweaver. Unsurprisingly, the fight is far from over, and players will have to prepare themselves for a final showdown against the specter.

This section of the fight is significantly more difficult, as the arena is smaller.

The attacks of Phase 2 play out similarly to the first phase, with a greater focus on melee lunges.

The Nightweaver will choose to crawl around on the floor, occasionally taking a lunge at you. Make sure to dodge this multi-phased attack.

Much like the prior phase, the Nightweaver is also capable of summoning a horde of arachnids that must be dealt with.

Be wary of the Nightweaver when she disappears. Stay away from nearby walls to avoid being caught in her grasp.

The Nightweaver can also grab you to steal some of your HP when her own HP drops to 50 percent. Avoid being hit by the move at all costs.

The fight ends when the Nightweaver’s HP drops to zero, and players are rewarded with materials that can be used to manufacture The Nightfall weapon.

Alternate method to beat the Nightweaver in Remnant 2

The Nightweaver prepares to attack (Image via Gunfire Games)

This alternate method involves aiming your bullets at the heart of the Nightweaver while she summons the arachnid swarm. While this process is a lot more difficult to execute, completing Phase 1 in this manner will block her from using her minions in the second phase. Furthermore, it will also reward you with materials that can be used to craft the Nightshade, an incredibly versatile melee weapon.