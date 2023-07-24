Best Amulets to use in Remnant 2

Amulets in Remnant 2 can grant players the edge they need to stay one step ahead in combat. Whether for damage or utility, equipping a single Amulet in a build goes a long way toward helping the wearer against annoying enemies. The best part about using this piece of accessory is its durability throughout the game, as a single early-game Amulet can also carry a player to the endgame.

The following article lists some of the best Amulets to have in Remnant 2, based on your builds. Some can be purchased from vendors in Ward 13, while others are stored away in the deepest corners of the overworld.

Readers should note that some of these Amulets work best with a few specific archetypes, while others are viable across every class.

The best and easiest Amulets to get for Remnant 2 early game

Talisman of the Sun (Image via Gunfire Games)

Listed below are a few Remnant 2 early-game Amulets and the respective builds they can synergize with:

Talisman of the Sun: Found within the overworld of Yaesha. Increases fire damage and stacks directly with the Hot Shot mod.

Found within the overworld of Yaesha. Increase damage multiplied by the wearer's base damage. However, it will require health management.

Located within the overworld of Yaesha. Not a damage perk but helps to accumulate increased Scraps in terrain runs.

Becomes available on Cass after progressing through the main story. Help in increasing the Encumbrance by 15 and armor effectiveness by 30%.

Craftable in Bloodmoon Alter within Yaesha overworld. One of the best for the primary Summoner archetype, increased damage upon summoning minions.

Can be found within Yaesha, Forgotten Grove, from Bedel's shop. Grants a decent damage bonus once the wearer's health drops below 100%.

As mentioned, some Amulets, such as the Talisman of the Sun can be paired with the Hot Shot weapon mod. This combination can be a permanent playstyle all the way to the endgame.

The best Amulets to get for Remnant 2 late game

Ankh of Power (Image via Remnant 2)

The following list consists of a few Remnant 2 late-game Amulets that players are advised to get during their run:

Ankh of Power: Found within the Root Earth overworld. Increases damage in general, and upon consuming a relic.

Found within the Root Earth overworld. Increases damage upon killing an enemy, and stacks up to 10x.

Found within the N'Eurd overworld. Great for crowd control on trash mobs nearby.

Found after killing the Doe and helping Ravager in Yaesha. Great for bleeding builds, and stacks directly with mutators such as "Twisting Wounds".

Found within the overworld of Losomn. Increases damage after taking a hit. while reducing any incoming damage as well.

There are many Amulets in the world of Remnant 2 that you can use according to your builds. The aforementioned pieces are simply recommendations on some of the best ones in the game.