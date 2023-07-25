All hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2: How to unlock, traits and more

In Remnant 2, Archetypes play a crucial role as they aid players in effectively taking down enemies and bosses. While only 8 Archetypes were familiar initially, more can be unlocked by exploring different in-game regions and utilizing distinct approaches. An instance of this is the Engineer Archetype, which the community recently discovered. However, obtaining this particular Archetype demands substantial effort, presenting a challenging task.

Archetypes in Remnant 2 come with their own exclusive custom loadout, consisting of a specific armor set and a pair of formidable weapons. Alongside these loadouts, each Archetype possesses distinct special abilities called Traits, each unique to that particular Archetype.

At the beginning of the game, players are granted access to four fundamental Traits - Vigor, Endurance, Spirit, and Expertise. These are referred to as the Core Traits. These Core Traits are available and can be used by all Archetypes right from the start.

How to unlock the Hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2

Wallace will craft Engram in Ward 13 (Image via Gearbox Software)

In order to access the Archetypes, you need to create the corresponding Engram exclusive to each Archetype. However, before crafting these Engrams, you must acquire the specific Items associated with each Archetype. Unlocking Archetypes is tied to your level progression, as you cannot obtain the required items for the Engrams on every occasion.

This process relies on your playthrough, region, and exploration. Once you have collected the necessary items for the Engrams, you should head to Ward 13 and interact with Wallace. He will then craft the Engram for you, effectively unlocking the desired Archetype.

In Remnant 2, you will find four Archetypes available from the start. These are:

Challenger

Hunter

Medic

Handler.

Additionally, there is a list of Archetypes in Remnant 2 that you will need to unlock. These include:

Explorer

Engineer

Invader

Gunslinger

Summoner

Alchemist.

Below are the steps to unlock the hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2.

1) Explorer

Trait: Swiftness

Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock:

Complete the final mission of the main Campaign called Root Earth.

Overcome the main boss of the game known as Annihilation.

Upon defeating the boss, you will receive rewards, including the Broken Compass.

The Broken Compass is a crucial item used to craft the Engram associated with the Explorer Archetype.

Return to Ward 13 and engage with Wallace to craft the Engram.

Once the Engram is crafted, the Explorer Archetype will be successfully unlocked, allowing you to choose it from your inventory.

2) Engineer

Trait: Fortify

You have to craft the Drzyr Caliper Engram (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock:

You'll need the Alien Device to craft the Drzyr Caliper Engram.

The Alien Device can be found in the Nerud region.

Nerud region becomes accessible after reaching the second Overworld during your playthrough.

It can be located in either the Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon area of Nerud.

Before venturing into the Nerud region, ensure you have the Explorer Archetype with you, as it helps find loot.

Upon arriving in the region, your character will experience nausea.

To find the Alien Device, head towards a ledge and take a jump towards the engineer's deceased body.

Pick up the Armor set nearby, then move ahead and drop off the ledge.

The Alien Device will be on the ground. Pick it up.

Afterward, make your way back to Ward 13 and interact with Wallace.

Use the Alien Device to craft the Drzyr Caliper Engram, which will grant you access to the Engineer Archetype.

3) Invader

Trait: Untouchable

Invader Archetype in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock:

Obtain the Dreamcatcher melee weapon during the Nightweaver main quest in Losomn.

During your playthrough in the Root Earth region, make your way to the checkpoint area known as Corrupted Harbor.

Inside Corrupted Harbor, locate a unique stone and use the Dreamcatcher weapon on it.

After that, you will obtain a consumable item called Walker's Dream.

With the Walker's Dream, defeat the mini-boss called Bane, who will drop the Wooden Shiv upon defeat.

Once you have the Wooden Shiv, return to Ward 13.

Interact with Wallace in Ward 13, who will craft the Serrated Root Blade Engram.

Successfully crafting the Serrated Root Blade Engram will unlock the Invader Archetype.

You can now access and select the Invader Archetype from your inventory.

4) Gunslinger

Trait: Ammo Reserves

Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock:

Obtain the Worn Cylinder item.

Complete the third-world playthrough.

Go to Ward 13 and interact with Mudtooth.

During your conversation with Mudtooth, choose the option that prompts him to share multiple stories.

Listen attentively to Mudtooth's stories until he finishes.

After that, Mudtooth will reward you with the Worn Cylinder.

Locate Wallace and engage with him.

Wallace will use the Worn Cylinder to craft the Iron Cylinder.

Upon successful completion of this process, the Gunslinger Archetype will be unlocked.

5) Summoner

Trait: Regrowth

Acquire its Engram, known as the Tome of The Bringer (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock:

To access the Summoner Archetype, you must acquire its Engram, known as the Tome of The Bringer.

To obtain this, you'll need to acquire a special item called the Faded Grimoire.

The Faded Grimoire can be obtained from a merchant known as the Bloodmoon Altar.

The Bloodmoon Altar can be found in the region of Yaesha during your playthrough.

Before you can purchase the Faded Grimoire, you need to gather 15 Blood Moon Essence.

Blood Moon Essence is a specific item obtained during the Blood Moon state of Yaesha.

Once you have the required Blood Moon Essence, you can exchange it at the Bloodmoon Altar for the Faded Grimoire.

After obtaining the Faded Grimoire, return to Ward 13 and interact with a character named Wallace.

Wallace will use the Faded Grimoire to craft the Engram, unlocking the Summoner Archetype for you.

6) Alchemist

Trait: Potency

Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock:

You must first craft its Engram, known as the "Philosopher's Stone."

To acquire this Engram, you'll need to obtain a material, also called the "Philosopher's Stone."

This material can be found by defeating a mini-boss known as the "Bone Collector," located in the sewers of the Dran side within the Losomn region.

To initiate this process, explore the sewers until you encounter the Bone Collector.

Once you come across the beast, it will capture you and take you to its lair.

Your task is to defeat the Bone Collector to obtain the Philosopher's Stone

After successfully obtaining the Philosopher's Stone, make your way back to Ward 13 and interact with Wallace

Wallace will then utilize the Philosopher's Stone to craft the Engram.

By doing so, you will unlock the Alchemist Archetype for your character.

The Engineer, Alchemist, Gunslinger, Summoner, Invader, and Explorer Archetypes are the only ones that have been unveiled. We will continuously update the list as other Archetypes get unlocked or discovered by players during their playthrough.