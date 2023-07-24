How to unlock the hidden Engineer archetype in Remnant 2?

An exhilarating discovery was made recently within the world of Remnant 2, a new and highly distinctive Archetype known as the Engineer Archetype. Initially, players were only familiar with eight Archetypes, but a deeper foray into the game unveiled more astonishing surprises. This Archetype proved to be the most significant revelation thus far, hinting at the possibility of numerous other surprises.

What sets the Engineer Archetype apart from the others is its remarkable robotic appearance. Like others, it comes with a specialized loadout, boasting unique armor sets and powerful weapons. To access the Engineer Archetype, players must craft its Engram, just as they do with the other Archetypes.

However, they need to obtain a specific item known as the Alien Device before crafting the Drzyr Caliper Engram, which unlocks the Engineer Archetype.

How to obtain the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

The Eon Vault and Timeless Horizon (Image via Gearbox Software)

To gain access to the Archetype, the initial step involves obtaining the Alien Device, which is located within the extensive N'Erud region. It's worth noting that various YouTubers have created videos revealing the Alien Device's possible locations: the Eon Vault and Timeless Horizon. Due to the vast and visually similar areas in N'Erud, it's easy to get confused.

Consequently, there are two potential scenarios during your playthrough to acquire the Alien Device. It will spawn either in the Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon. If you don't find it in the first location, search in the other.

The N'Erud region (Image via YouTube/ Legacy Gaming)

After reaching the second Overworld in your playthrough, you will unlock access to the N'Erud region. Here are the steps to unlock the Archetype:

Ensure you have a Purified Salve, as it will protect you from the region's poisonous effect.

Choose the Explorer Archetype to aid you in locating the Engineer's deceased body.

Upon reaching the region, proceed straight ahead.

Once you reach the designated location, your character will begin to feel nauseated.

Jump across the ledge in front of you to reach the Engineer's lifeless body.

Retrieve the new Armor Set from the Engineer's remains.

After moving a bit further, drop down the ledge to acquire the Alien Device.

How to craft the Alien Device in Remnant 2

After obtaining the Alien Device, return to Ward 13 and interact with Wallace. He will use the Drzyr Caliper to craft the Engram, unlocking your Engineer Archetype. You can then easily select it from your inventory.

In addition to the Engineer, there exist several other Archetypes, including the Invader, Gunslinger, Explorer, and Summoner, which can be unlocked by completing specific sets of activities.