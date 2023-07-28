Remnant 2: Should you kill Faelin or Faerin? 

Faelin and Faerin, both Remnant 2 main bosses, introduce themselves as Losomn’s One True King. These two are just a couple of the many big baddies that you'll encounter as you progress through the third-person shooter game. While it’s true that you’ll be getting special items after defeating one of them, remember that they won’t go down without putting in one heck of a fight. You’ll also come to a crossroads in this part of the game and have to choose who among them you should defeat.

It may be a tough choice if it’s your first encounter with these two. To help you decide, here’s what to do.

Remnant 2’s Faelin and Faerin: Choosing your poison

These Remnant 2 bosses are tough. (Credits: Gunfire Games)

As mentioned, both of them are impersonators who will continuously lie to you about being Losomn’s king. With that in mind, it’s just fine to face and eventually defeat either of these two Fae beings within the soulslike title. Both Faelin and Faerin have the same move sets and have three phases during the encounter. It’s also worth noting that these two can summon stuff during battle, and you must also be prepared for that.

Despite the above-mentioned, the two Faes share a common weak spot, which is their heads. Try to hit it whenever you have the opportunity to do so. Faelin and Faerin perform an Upward Slash and Energy Ball during their first phase. You can dodge these attacks and even destroy the latter if you’re that confident.

If you’ve already chunked off half of the health bar of whoever you’re fighting, the boss will be entering its second phase. Faelin and Faerin can now control the swords from the statues, raise them, and rain down upon you. Move away from spots where it will land. Energy Balls will be more frequent during this phase, and try to destroy it whenever you can.

Faelin and Faerin will be in their third phase if their health is down to 25%. The boss can now perform his move dubbed the Sword of Impalement, where the Remnant 2 boss jumps high before trying to thrust his sword at you. Dodge this attack whenever you see it.

As for the Energy Balls, it’s now an Energy Rain that pours down on an area. You have to get away from the targeted area where it will rain.

Boss rewards

After successfully defeating either one of them, here are the spoils of the battle for each Remnant 2 boss:

Faelin

Faerin’s Sigil – A ring that gives an additional 10% Mod Power for hitting Weak and Critical spots.

Imposter’s Heart – You can trade it with McCabe to acquire the long gun known as Deceit.

Faerin

Faelin’s Sigil – This ring gives 10% more Mod Power if you inflict melee damage.

Melded Hilt – This item can also be traded to McCabe for a Godsplitter, which is a melee weapon.

In case you’re wondering, defeating either of them will have no impact on Remnant 2's storyline. It comes down to personal preference for the reward that best suits your playstyle.