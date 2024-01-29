5 reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024

There weren't many reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight when it was released in 2015. Owing mostly to its poor optimization, 30fps frame rate cap, and unexpected crashes, the game was taken out of sale and released back in late 2015. However, publishers made sure that patches were out as soon as possible.

After the game eliminated the major issues, fans saw it for what it was in all its glory. Even today, it receives praise for several aspects among the fanbase. As of January 29, 2024, Arkham Knight stands tall as a fitting end to Batman's story in the Arkham trilogy.

Even though the game couldn't win the GOTY award like the two previous titles, it provides numerous reasons players would revisit it. Hence, this article discusses five of the best reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024.

5 of the best reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024

1) Introduction of Batmobile

The Batmobile serves as a form of transport and an ally in battle (Image via Rocksteady Studios/Steam)

One of the biggest reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024 is the Batmobile, which appeared in the third title. Fans of the series have always used gliding as their primary traversal method throughout the maps. When the car was introduced, the ability to drive through Gotham's streets garnered much praise.

Furthermore, the battle mode available in the Batmobile lets players take care of fights with enemy combatants or vehicles from the comfort of its cockpit. This car enables players to go into crabwalk-like motion and provides the experience of the superior mechanical prowess Batman has in his arsenal.

2) Graphical fidelity of Unreal Engine 3

With UE3 at its core, Arkham Knight boasts some stunning visuals for its time. (Image via Rocksteady Studios/Steam)

Built on Unreal Engine 3 almost a decade ago, this game's visual fidelity is still praised by fans. This makes stunning graphics one of the reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024. Gliding or driving through Gotham in the thick of night and rain always makes players commend how exciting and gritty the atmosphere feels.

Rocksteady Studios implemented rain in this atmosphere well, depicting realism during a player's movement by changing the raindrops' direction and speed. The lighting and shading quality is noteworthy since Arkham Knight came out before ray tracing hit the market. Yet it captures the essence of a desolate rainy Gotham by effectively using diffused lights from billboards and street signs.

3) Open-world cityscape of Gotham

The map of Gotham City in Arkham Knight features many activities players can interact with (Image via Rocksteady Studios/Steam)

As players progress through the main story, they keep unlocking new gadgets and regions. Alongside those, players get to experience several open-world activities that include melee combat, stealth, and Batmobile chase and fight sequences. Players are shown hostile targets like vehicles and drones roaming the area so that they can be taken down to clear the region.

Apart from these open-world activities, players can go on the hunt for trophies needed to get 100% completion in the game. These make the interactive open world of Gotham City one of the primary reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024.

4) The Antagonists that players encounter

Some of the supervillains that are featured in Batman Arkham Knight (Image via Rocksteady Studios/Steam)

Even though the name suggests that the antagonist would be the Arkham Knight, it's Scarecrow who threatens the city of Gotham and its civilians. Scaring the city with his new fear toxin, he threatens to release it on a large scale as Batman has to race against time to fight this danger.

Other notable villains like the Joker, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Arkham Knight can also be seen fulfilling some important roles in this new crisis. Despite such a large roster, Scarecrow masterminds the new fear toxin plan and aims to trump Batman in all aspects to win over him and Gotham City.

In the end, the way Rocksteady Studios involved all these fan-favorite supervillains makes it one of the best reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024.

5) Grand finale of the Arkham trilogy

The story is more than just one of the compelling reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024 (Image via Rocksteady Studios/Steam)

Following the events of Batman Arkham City, we find the Caped Crusader fighting for the survival of Gotham in the wake of the Joker's death. Fans are taken through a journey of mental and physical strain as he battles with the hallucinations of Joker and the militia of Arkham Knight that plague the city streets amid Scarecrow's new threats.

Offering a fitting ending to the story of Batman through the Knightfall Protocol, players find themselves at the end of an epic saga. This protocol is a safeguard that ensures Gotham City is finally safe from all the supervillains, even if it is at the cost of the most revered and famous Justice League member.

The story of Batman and his gallant triumphs are, therefore, considered to be one of the reasons to play Batman Arkham Knight in 2024.

