5 reasons to be excited about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (and 5 reasons to be skeptical)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the most anticipated games of 2024. The premise sounds fantastic, you play as different members of the Suicide Squad as you go on a mission to eliminate the Justice League. The game is set in Metropolis, which has been invaded by Brainiac, who also has the heroes under his control.

From what we've seen, it offers plenty to be excited about. But, there is also a lot of skepticism surrounding the game. It doesn't function as the Batman Arkham series that developer Rocksteady Studios is known for. This could be the fall and rise of Suicide Squad. Here are five reasons to be excited about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (and five reasons to be skeptical).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons to be excited about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

1) Iconic Characters

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The cast of characters featured in the game are iconic. First, you have the Justice League with the likes of Flash, Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern. It will be interesting to see how the game puts a negative twist on them as these people are antagonists in the game.

Then we have the Suicide Squad with characters like Deadshot, the voice of reason on the team. We have Harley Quinn, who brings a lot of chaos to the table. Captain Boomerang is wielding a speed force gauntlet and seems like an interesting addition. Finally, there is King Shark, who, from the looks of it, will be more of a tanky character.

2) Fun Traversal

One thing in particular that has caught the eyes of fans is the traversal. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League makes it a point to make traveling a fun experience in the game. You can fly or rather fall in style using your iconic cast of characters.

Harley Quinn is equipped with Batman's grappling hook and drone. Captain Boomerang has some fun animations where he throws his boomerang and zips across to it using a speed force gauntlet. King Shark achieves the same using his magical powers that enable him to jump high and dash across the sky. Meanwhile, Deadshot has a jetpack that you can use to travel around.

3) Combat is fun

Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Everyone who has played the game has only had positive things to say about the combat. It looks amazing, and it reportedly feels the same as well. The gunplay, which was thought to be a bad idea, has been implemented quite well and gets the job done.

All the different weapon options at your disposal do a good job of enhancing the overall experience. When it comes to combat, fans have been extremely excited about the possibilities. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out in the final game when it releases at the end of January.

4) Beautiful setting

Rocksteady has done a good job with the design of Metropolis (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Metropolis is huge and colorful. It has been carefully designed to incorporate the game's verticality and works wonderfully. The buildings are all decorated with posters of the Justice League, which almost makes them look like a cult. All of this works well since the heroes are anyway portrayed as villains here.

Rocksteady has knocked it out of the park, and Metropolis is a welcome departure from the dark and grimy setting of the Arkham games. It is the perfect playground for the task force X and will be fun to explore.

5) Character Customization

Character customization in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

It has been confirmed by the developers themselves that character customization will play a big role in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game offers tons of different customization options. you can change the costumes of your characters, and you can pick up skills that will help characters cater to your style of play.

The most exciting part about this is the iconic costumes. There will be different outfits in the game that you will unlock as you explore and spend time in the world. This includes original comic outfits you can now put on your favorite DC characters. This feature is highly rated by Rocksteady and is an exciting addition to the game.

5 reasons to be skeptical about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

1) Disruptive HUD

An action sequence from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

All the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay footage we've seen so far has highlighted one prominent issue. The HUD in the game is very disruptive. Whenever you're in the middle of combat, there are all kinds of icons and numbers on your screen. You have waypoints, bullet capacity, damage numbers, and your usual health and armor bar.

When the combat gets intense, these elements start to get in the way. This could be a big issue later on as it hinders the overall experience. What is the point of fun combat if it's shadowed by too many numbers popping up on your screen?

2) Repetitive gameplay

Metropolis feels barren in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

One aspect of the game that has people worried is the gameplay loop. From what we've seen so far, it seems like every mission will play out the same way. You get a task, fly over there, battle a few waves of enemies in one spot, and that is the end.

This feels like a slog and can get increasingly repetitive. We have seen games like Marvel's Avengers fall into this trap, and everyone knows how that turned out. If the gameplay does end up being repetitive, it'll be a big blow to the title's overall quality.

3) The story feels contrived

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's story feels forced (Image via Warner Bros Games)

One major talking point about the game has been its story. Criminals of the Suicide Squad hunting heroes who have gone bad sounds like an interesting setting. However, it will all come down to the conclusion of the story. There are not many options for Rocksteady to spin it in a way that redeems the Justice League.

They can try to introduce a time travel mechanic that sets everything right, but that would make for a lackluster conclusion. Moreover, such a grim tale feels out of place in a colorful city like Metropolis. This worries the fans, but we shouldn't be too quick to jump to conclusions.

4) Lifeless open-world

Metropolis feels barren in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Those who have already had some hands-on experience with the game have described the open world as lifeless. There aren't any NPCs around, and the civilians who you are fighting for are seemingly nowhere to be found. This is a cause of concern for any open-world game.

Metropolitan looks like a great setting, but its lack of life could be its downfall. Hopefully, the world will be more fleshed out by the time Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is ready to be released.

5) Unentertaining boss fights

Boss fights in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League don't look enjoyable (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

People who have spent time with the game got to cross fists with the Flash. While this may sound exciting, that is not how it played out. The Flash barely ever stays in one place, which is to be expected. But what makes it mediocre is that the fight plays out like a game of tag. You're constantly chasing after the red speedster while trying to tag him with your bullets.

Moreover, boss fights add too much to an already cluttered screen. During the battle with Flash, tornadoes will fly at you. When paired with the numbers and all the other clutter on the HUD, the experience is robbed of joy. Excellent boss fights are pivotal to good superhero video games, and so far, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been disappointing in this regard.