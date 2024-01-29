Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophy list leaked ahead of release

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's official trophy list has leaked online just days before its early access release. The trophy list is one of the most crucial aspects of any game, especially for a narrative-driven title like Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The leak includes the complete trophy list, the story-related ones, and the Platinum.

Most of the trophies seem to be related to the game's side content, which, as Rocksteady themselves have already revealed, includes the overwhelming number of Riddler trophies for players to hunt. It's an obvious nod to the studios' previous titles, the Batman Arkham games, where the Riddler trophies played a very crucial part.

Apart from the Riddler trophies, the list also includes hints at other faction-based content and quests, which should sound familiar to fans of Rocksteady's previous title, Batman Arkham Knight. Here's a look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's trophy list.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies leaked prior to early access release

The leak reveals a total of 51 trophies in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with most of them being Bronze, a few being Silver, one Gold, and the final one being Platinum. While most of the trophies are related to completing certain milestones in the game's optional content, a few do relate to the game's main campaign.

That being said, here are all the 51 trophies (including the Platinum) for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Platinum

The Beginning of the End - The Ultimate Squad (Unlocked all other trophies)

Bronze

Cleaning Out the Closet - Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice

- Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice Hitting the Fan - Survive the Batman Experience

- Survive the Batman Experience Fowl Play - Recruit your first Support Squad member

- Recruit your first Support Squad member Walled In - Escape plan gone wrong Bronze

- Escape plan gone wrong Bronze Death Blooms - Recruit your second Support Squad member

- Recruit your second Support Squad member Blitzkrieg Bop - Destroy the Behemoth

- Destroy the Behemoth Hell and Back - Rescue Lex Luthor

- Rescue Lex Luthor Battle Lines - Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 5

- Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 5 Winged Vengeance - Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission War Machine - Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission Welcome to the Jungle! - Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission Managing People - Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission Your World is Mine! - Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission Shock Treatment - Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission Combine and Conquer - Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission

- Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission Turn and Turn Again - Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges

- Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges Their Dark Designs - Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges

- Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges Blaze of Glory - Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges

- Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges The Right Question - Solve 5 of Riddler's Riddles

- Solve 5 of Riddler's Riddles The Real Deal - Solve 21 of Riddler's Riddles

- Solve 21 of Riddler's Riddles Stop Me If You've Heard This One - Collect 10 Riddler Trophies

- Collect 10 Riddler Trophies The Oldest One in the Book! - Collect 40 Riddler Trophies

- Collect 40 Riddler Trophies Level Up - Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member

- Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member Choices - Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear

- Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear The Venom Connection - Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 1 Infamy Set

- Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 1 Infamy Set All sorts of Fun - Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 2 Infamy Set

- Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 2 Infamy Set Trial by Fire - What the hell just happened?

- What the hell just happened? Choice of Evils - Unlock a Villain Synergy

- Unlock a Villain Synergy Grand Experiment - Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear

- Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear Forces in Motion - Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear

- Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear Allies - Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts

- Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts Number the Dead - Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads

- Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads Need to Know - Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts

- Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts History Repeats - Begin the Batman Experience

Silver

Thunderstruck! - Kill The Fastest Man Alive (Flash)

- Kill The Fastest Man Alive (Flash) Blackest Night - Kill The Green Lantern

- Kill The Green Lantern Endgame - Kill The World's Greatest Detective (Batman)

- Kill The World's Greatest Detective (Batman) Abandon All Hope - Kill The Man of Steel (Superman)

- Kill The Man of Steel (Superman) Act of War - Complete your first Incursion Mission

- Complete your first Incursion Mission Killin' Time - Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10

- Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10 Into the Angry Planet - Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15

- Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15 The Final Frontier - Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20

- Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20 Harleen the Queen - Reach Max Level with Harley Quinn

- Reach Max Level with Harley Quinn King For A Day - Reach Max Level with King Shark

- Reach Max Level with King Shark Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz - Reach Max Level with Captain Boomerang

- Reach Max Level with Captain Boomerang Lawton's Last Stand - Reach Max Level with Deadshot

- Reach Max Level with Deadshot The Chosen One - Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (Single Player Sessions Only)

- Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (Single Player Sessions Only) Trial by Blood - Reach Squad Level 50

- Reach Squad Level 50 The Reaper - Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 3 Infamy Set

Gold

No One Defeats Brainiac! - Kill The Collector of Worlds

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The early access for the game's Deluxe Edition goes live on all platforms on January 30, 2024.