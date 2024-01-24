How is the Joker alive in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? Details explored

Rocksteady Games just dropped its third Insider episode for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, which revealed much of the title's endgame content. The episode featured major reveals like new playable maps, episodes, and what fans can expect. It also disclosed that Joker will be returning to the Arkham Verse as a brand-new playable character in the game.

With Joker being in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, many fans are wondering exactly how the Clown Prince of Crime is back as he died in Batman: Arkham City. Well, Rocksteady has provided a clear explanation for it, and it involves the DC multiverse.

Warning: Spoilers for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League to follow

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League features an Elseworlds Joker

The Joker was one of the biggest parts of Rocksteady Games' Batman: Arkham trilogy. Being prominently featured in Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as the Warner Bros. Montreal spinoff Batman: Arkham Origins, he was pretty much one of the primary antagonists of the series.

However, Batman: Arkham City saw Joker die at the end as he was infected with a sickness. Following his death, Batman would carry Joker out of Arkham City. We next saw the Joker during his cremation in the opening of Batman: Arkham Knight. However, the character still played a huge role in the game.

In Batman: Arkham Knight, Joker subconsciously haunted Batman as the Dark Knight had a bit of his blood inside his system following the events of Arkham City.

However, with the Joker being physically dead in the universe, many fans thought that he wouldn't be returning. For Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady decided to bring Joker back through Elseworlds, which are alternate realities where different versions of DC characters exist.

Confirmed to be one of the playable characters in the game as part of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's post-launch plans, this Joker used to be a part of the Suicide Squad in his world, and for an unknown reason, has been pulled into the Arkham universe.

Talking about the character, Rocksteady studio director Darius Sadeghian had this to say:

"The original Arkhamverse Joker has been dead for five years, but this is a new Elseworlds twist on the villain."

He added:

"He was part of the Suicide Squad in the Elseworld that he's from, which already shows that he's slightly more cooperative than the previous Joker we've had."

In the Insider episode, the Joker can be seen interacting with the Suicide Squad and behaving in his usual unhinged way. For gameplay mechanics, he has a rocket-powered umbrella that he uses to traverse around the world. He also has a distinct look compared to the original Arkhamverse Joker.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is set to be a continuation of the Batman: Arkham games and will see Task Force X taking on the Justice League, who have been corrupted by Brainiac. The squad features Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang, while the Justice League consists of Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and the Flash.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League releases on PC, X-BOX Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on February 2, 2024.