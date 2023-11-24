[WATCH] Samoa Joe as King Shark steals the show in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer

Former WWE star Samoa Joe, who is currently signed to AEW, is set to feature in an upcoming DC Comics video game called, "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League." Joe is set to voice 'King Shark' and the trailer of his character just dropped.

Samoa Joe has been one of the finest veterans in the pro wrestling industry, having performed at various major promotions. After his time in TNA and WWE, The Samoan Submission Machine signed with AEW and is currently one of the prominent members on the All Elite roster.

Outside of the ring, Joe has also tried his hands in the pop culture and entertainment industry. He featured in Peacock's "Twisted Metal" series earlier this year, where he played the iconic character Sweet Tooth. Meanwhile, the AEW star has entered the gaming industry as well.

Next year, DC is set to release one of its most anticipated video games, "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League." In the game, the voice actor for the popular 'King Shark' character will be AEW wrestler Samoa Joe. Furthermore, DC also dropped a game trailer showcasing the 'King Shark' character voiced by Joe:

Samoa Joe will challenge the AEW World Champion next month

Recently, at the Full Gear PPV, Samoa Joe teamed up with the AEW World Champion MJF to win the ROH Tag Team Title. This past week on Dynamite, following the PPV, Joe reminded Maxwell of his promise to give him a World Title opportunity.

MJF accepted to fight with an injured leg, but Joe denied it, as he wanted the champ to be his 100%. Later, The Samoan Submission Machine challenged Max for the World Title at the upcoming Worlds End PPV next month, and the match was later made official.

Joe was unable to capture the AEW World Title from MJF a few months ago at the Dynamite Grand Slam. It remains to be seen if he manages to win the championship this time.