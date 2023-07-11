WATCH: Former WWE champion appears as an evil clown in new TV series trailer starring Anthony Mackie

A former WWE star with a clown mask recently featured in a trailer for the upcoming TV show Twisted Metal on Peacock. The name in question is Samoa Joe.

Twisted Metal is a live-action adaptation of a popular video game series that was first started in 1995 on PlayStation. The upcoming show on Peacock is set to feature some renowned actors such as Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church in leading roles.

Another casting that captured the attention of pro wrestling fans is that of AEW star Samoa Joe. In the series, Joe will portray the character of the popular evil clown, Sweet Tooth. He is voiced by the renowned voice actor known for his work in Bojack Horseman and Arrested Development, Will Arnett.

According to reports, Samoa Joe took some time off from wrestling last year to film his scenes in the Twisted Metal series. While it is not yet disclosed how often Joe will feature in the upcoming TV show, it's an excellent opportunity for him to showcase his acting chops.

Samoa Joe recently suffered his first loss against former WWE Champion CM Punk

On the latest episode of Collision, Samoa Joe squared off against CM Punk in the semi-finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Before the bout, Punk had never beaten the former WWE United States Champion despite facing the latter many times over the years.

As anticipated, the match was a fantastic back-and-forth encounter with a storied history. In the end, fans witnessed a shocking conclusion when the former WWE Champion managed to record his first-ever victory over Samoa Joe.

Joe snapped after the match and attacked Punk, hinting that their rivalry is far from over. It remains to be seen how the two take this story further.

