Who is Brainiac? Exploring the origins of the villain amidst upcoming appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just a few months away from gracing gaming PCs and consoles, it might potentially feature the big bad Brainiac in the Arkamverse.

He seems to have taken over the minds of the Justice League and has his minions spread over Earth to conquer the planet in this story. Needless to say, all this prompted the Suicide Squad to stop him.

Brainiac being a villain in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a huge thing, considering he is often portrayed as one of Superman's biggest nemesis. As one of DC's most deadly villains, he seems to have a threatening presence in the story, and has fans wondering about his history.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League villain Brainiac first appeared in the comics in 1958

Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, Brainiac first appeared in Action Comics #242 in July 1958. The character doesn't really have set origins considering he always gets reinterpreted to fit the story. However, fans will be specifically taking a look at the Vril Dox version of the character, since he has the ability to take over the minds of others.

According to Fandom, Vril Dox was a brilliant scientist on the planet of Coluan. He cloned himself just to get a lab assistant, whom he would name Vril Dox II. Acquiring a spaceship, he would travel along space capturing living organisms, and would often keep them as trophies or study them.

Over here, he would get his biggest accomplishment too, miniaturizing the capital city of the planet Krypton, Kandor. This also happens to be the city that Superman was born in, and what prompted his family to send him to Earth as they thought the planet was set to be destroyed. He would also create a remote scout unit, which he would send to Earth.

He would receive his supervillain name right after this as his remote scouts would take over the body of Milton Fine, a man with genuine psychic powers. He would work under the alias of Brainiac. When coming to Earth, Vril would go on a killing spree as he would require cranial fluid to keep Fine possessed, however, he would be captured by Lexcorp.

Dox would then use his powers to wrestle control of Lexcorp away from Lex Luthor and put him under his mental domination. Dox would then continue to torment Superman and Earth, but Fine's body would deteriorate, and he would transfer his consciousness into an android body called Brainiac 2.5.

That's pretty much how he became the supervillain, and this would lead to a rivalry with Superman, which is one of the comics' most iconic heroes vs villain stories. With his upcoming appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, fans can expect a similar version of the character considering he has the Earth's greatest heroes under his control.

While fans still haven't seen Brainiac's look in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the villain has already made for a threatening showcase. You can check out Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League when the game releases on May 26, 2023.

