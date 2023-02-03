Why is Superman weak to Magic? The Man of Steel’s greatest vulnerability explained

Time and again, the question that crops up is whether Superman has any weaknesses. While most of us know the answer to this question, the effect of Kryptonite is not the superhero's only weakness. He has many more weaknesses, one of which is magic.

Most fans are aware that he is from the planet Krypton and is susceptible to the green Kryptonite stone. However, it is possible that his planet did not prepare him to face dark magic as practiced on Earth. This necessitates additional research into this vulnerability.

While fans wonder why he is vulnerable to magic, another important question is whether magic is a greater threat than Kryptonite. This article will delve deeper into the question and uncover more information.

Why is Superman weak to Magic?

All versions of Superman's comics show weakness in magic (Image via DC Comics)

The revelation that the flying hero has more than one weakness is disenchanting for fans. Many people may not know that magic is a big weakness of the adored Man of Steel, besides the dreaded Kryptonite. Magic has defeated him time and again in some of the battles that he fought with all his strength.

At this juncture, fans would like to know why Superman is vulnerable to magic. The answer to this lies in his equation with the sources of power. The mighty Kryptonian hero’s powers come from the yellow sunlight. And, as we all know, Earth receives plenty of sun rays. Magic or any form of occult knowledge is not part of this equation.

Another speculation by admirers is that Earthlings have seen Homo Magi and various occult sciences. Krypton, on the other hand, is a science-promoting planet with a scientific way of life. It could be that the Kryptonians have had no exposure to magic and do not know how to face or fight it.

Juan L. Rosado @jrosado75 @TheRock Actually, not his “biggest weakness”. Superman’s power are natural within the environment, meaning their source is not magic like other characters, therefore magic has the same effect on Superman as in normal human being. So, magic is not a weakness, his powers cannot repel it. @TheRock Actually, not his “biggest weakness”. Superman’s power are natural within the environment, meaning their source is not magic like other characters, therefore magic has the same effect on Superman as in normal human being. So, magic is not a weakness, his powers cannot repel it.

Some Superman enthusiasts who have researched this believe that the permeability of certain wavelengths into his biomatrix could be both his strength and weakness. The extra-dimensional radiation from magical rituals and energies can disrupt the balance of the warrior's force field.

Is magic Superman’s greatest weakness?

Anarky @anarky2099 Superman Misconception

Magic isn't Superman's weakness. He is vulnerable and affected by it just like everyone else. Just because Superman is regarded as one of the most powerful characters in comics doesn't make him immune to magic. Superman MisconceptionMagic isn't Superman's weakness. He is vulnerable and affected by it just like everyone else. Just because Superman is regarded as one of the most powerful characters in comics doesn't make him immune to magic. https://t.co/WpZ3YW6JZo

The powerful superhero is vulnerable to many things, including magic, and the reasons given above provide a plausible explanation for his weakness in magic. Nevertheless, the subsequent query would be whether magic is his biggest vulnerability.

Various battles have revealed that magic has the capability to weaken the flying warrior, sometimes to the extent of losing the battle. But not as strongly as Kryptonite affects him. Both Shazam and Wonder Woman have used magic against him.

Jayden @drsoap8 @Avocado_atLaw



Magic isn’t a weakness because it’s like a knife for Spider-Man. It hurts him just like anybody else, but exposure to it ain’t weakening him. Hope that makes sense @koluke2 Kryptonite is a weakness because any exposure to it genuinely weakens Superman’s cells, in any situationMagic isn’t a weakness because it’s like a knife for Spider-Man. It hurts him just like anybody else, but exposure to it ain’t weakening him. Hope that makes sense @Avocado_atLaw @koluke2 Kryptonite is a weakness because any exposure to it genuinely weakens Superman’s cells, in any situationMagic isn’t a weakness because it’s like a knife for Spider-Man. It hurts him just like anybody else, but exposure to it ain’t weakening him. Hope that makes sense

When Wonder Woman used her magic lasso on the superhero in The Justice League, he slowed down but continued to fight. Similarly in Justice League Unlimited, Shazam tried to overpower him with magical lightning but failed.

However, in Batman vs Superman, when Batman used Kryptonite to subdue him, Clark was incapable of fighting back. As such, magic is not his biggest weakness, Kryptonite still holds the rank.

Is strong magic capable of destroying Superman?

Very dark magic may seriously harm Superman (Image via DC Comics)

The answer to that is, there may be a probability. To justify this, one needs to go to Action Comics #831, published in 2005, where Black Adam and Superman have a brief fight. As such, magic is Black Adam’s strong point while the same is the flying hero’s weakness.

When they came face-to-face due to a misunderstanding, Black Adam's magical move was a clear winner over the Man of Steel. Lois Lane had to distract Black Adam away from the caped hero to save him. Strong magic seems to defeat the superhero. Furthermore, magic coming from divine or semi-divine sources may destroy Kal-El.

Does the Man of Steel have other weaknesses?

Damola @its_gamer_d @itzbasito Kryptonite isn’t Superman’s only weakness. Magic, high pitch frequencies, virus x, lead, psionic attacks, red sun radiation, sensory overload, Louis lane are some of Superman’s weaknesses. Superman go collect in the hands of a proper magic user. @itzbasito Kryptonite isn’t Superman’s only weakness. Magic, high pitch frequencies, virus x, lead, psionic attacks, red sun radiation, sensory overload, Louis lane are some of Superman’s weaknesses. Superman go collect in the hands of a proper magic user.

Besides Kryptonite and magic, the caped fighter can be affected by massive nuclear radiation, high-frequency sounds, virus X, and radiation from a red sun. Some comic issues have revealed other vulnerabilities such as electricity, lead, brute force, sensory burden, and telekinetic attacks.

Even his double identity and love interests such as Lois Lane can be his weaknesses that an adversary can exploit.

