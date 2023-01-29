How does Superman die in the comics? Explained

Superman aka Clark Kent (Kal-El) is one of the most iconic and powerful superheroes to exist in the pages of comic books. He is adored by fans for his moral excellence and optimism. Fans also love how he does not flaunt his immense power willingly unless it is required of him. His wide array of powers ranging from flight and super-strength to heat and x-ray vision makes him quite the interesting superhero.

His weaknesses in the face of Kryptonite and magic are also very interesting and it gives the character some depth. This proves that the nearly invincible and invulnerable hero definitely has things he struggles with.

To answer the question of when and how Superman died in the comics, he died in the famous 1992 comic book storyline 'The Death of Superman.' He met his end fighting the DC comics villain Doomsday, who arrived on Earth with the intent of destroying everything in sight.

Superman dies in the arms of Lois Lane in the comics

Clark Kent dies in the arms of Lois Lane

The Man of Steel dies in The Death of Superman storyline. The comic-book issues depicting the storyline were released between December 1992 and October 1993 and served as a crossover between multiple DC comic titles featuring the iconic superhero, such as Man of Steel, Green Lantern, and Justice League America.

The development of the comic book plot began after a planned story featuring Clark Kent and Lois Lane's marriage was postponed in order to coincide with the airing of the television series Lois & Clark.

Following this, while pitching possible replacement storylines, writer Jerry Ordway jokingly suggested killing off the Man of Steel. Due to a decline in comic sales in the 90s, the writers felt that the character was being taken for granted. This was when they decided to kill him off to make him significant to fans, as per a report by Polygon.

The comic book storyline is divided into three story arcs: Doomsday!, Funeral for a Friend, and Reign of the Supermen!

In the first part of the comic, a mysterious monster known as Doomsday arrives on Earth with the goal of eradicating everything in his path. He encounters and defeats the entire Justice League and other heroes within minutes. The Man of Steel then arrives and is the only superhero powerful enough to slow down the monster.

The Man of Steel and Doomsday then have a fierce battle that culminates in their mutual defeat. Clark, however, becomes fatally wounded and ends up dying in the arms of a distraught Lois Lane, as the defeated heroes and the public look on in sombreness.

Batman and Wonder Woman react to Superman's death (Image via DC)

The second part then focuses on the aftermath of the Man of Steel's death and the impact it has on various DC characters and heroes. Batman is devastated and expresses to an equally saddened Wonder Woman that the Justice League needs to be stronger in the future to fight threats like Doomsday.

Jonathan Kent, feeling responsible for his adoptive son Clark's death, suffers a heart attack after reading a story in the newspaper that Lois Lane wrote in Clark's honor.

Following Superman's funeral, Project Cadmus attempt to exhume his corpse to obtain his DNA for a cloning experiment, but Lois and Supergirl prevent them from doing so. Shortly after, crime rates in Metropolis begin rising, with Lex Luthor funding a new team of costumed superheroes in Metropolis to take Clark's place, but they prove themselves insufficient.

Clark Kent/Kal-El in Black Suit (Image via DC)

The next and final part then features four mysterious men claiming to be the Man of Steel arriving in Metropolis. They are Steel, Cyborg Superman (Hank Henshaw), Superboy, and Eradicator. Lois eventually proves that they are not the original Man of Steel, although Henshaw and Eradicator seem to have his memories.

Scientist Emil Hamilton then runs tests on Henshaw and concludes that he is the real Man of Steel. It is later revealed that Eradicator stole Superman's body and used it to power up an energy matrix in the Fortress of Solitude. Fans also learn that Henshaw is in league with an alien named Mongul.

The Man of Steel is then resurrected at the end of the final story arc, this time sporting a mullet and a black version of his iconic red and blue suit. He then escapes the matrix but realizes that he is now powerless.

He teams up with Supergirl, Steel, and Superboy to stop Henshaw and Mongul, who try to recreate Mongul's homeworld, Warworld on Earth. The Man of Steel then regains his powers via a Kryptonite gas. Then, with Supergirl's help, he reconstructs his original costume and returns to Metropolis to resume his heroics.

Adaptations of The Death of Superman in other media

Due to its popularity, the comic book storyline has been adapted into other media such as television and film.

A direct-to-video animated film adaptation Superman: Doomsday was released in September 2007. A two-part animated film adaptation, The Death of Superman was also released in July 2018 and January 2019 respectively as part of the DC Animated Movie Universe (2014-2020).

The DC Extended Universe film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and its sequel Justice League, drew elements from the storyline. It featured Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman fighting Doomsday in the climax of the film, resulting in the Man of Steel's death. Justice League then featured his resurrection, thanks to the efforts of Batman, Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg.

