Every romantic relationship Wonder Woman has ever been in, ranked

Since the Silver Age of comics, the Amazonian superhero Wonder Woman has thrived in a variety of relationships. Her fans have always wished for her to be in a romantic relationship. She has been connected to several characters via different plot lines.

Though belonging to the Silver Age, Diana is a very contemporary character. She has had romantic interests towards both genders. Moreover, she enjoyed many secret admirers and endured uncertain partnerships. Fans of Wonder Woman would love to see this softer side of the Amazonian fighter.

Contemplations and conjectures about teaming her with other superheroes have not lasted in a steady relationship. She faces the same problem as other superheroes – working towards the larger good takes priority over personal peace and pleasure. Here are some of the linkups of Diana, the Wonder Woman, ranked.

10 significant romantic relationships of Wonder Woman

1) Steve Trevor

Steve Trevor was Diana's first true love (Image credit DC)

For most comic book readers, Steve Trevor is the prime and only "boyfriend of Wonder Woman". His was the ideal love story that built itself on opposite types of characters. Steve was quietly brave yet very human compared to Diana's superpowers.

The match was so unlikely that in one episode of Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Batman was shown to wonder, “What does she see in that man?” Yet Steve has remained her true love and keeps getting resurrected and reconned in newer stories. There are multiple stories where the Amazonian princess keeps looking for him.

2) Superman

The most compatible relationship is with Superman (Image via DC.com)

Both Diana Prince and Kal-El have too many similarities – their arrival in American society from another culture, their costume, looks and hair color, and their superpowers. However, they remained friends and also loyal to their original partners for a long time. Clark Kent’s interest in Lois Lane kept him out of other relationships.

Superman: Distant Fires, released in 1998, came up with a post-apocalypse story. In this instance, Superman and Wonder Woman were shown as a married couple with a son in need of extraterrestrial transfer. In alternate universes, Batman takes on the role of the family uncle in the superpowered family that both superheroes establish.

3) Trevor Barnes

Barnes was another non-superhero character (Image via DC and DeviantArt)

Trevor Barnes is both distinct from and comparable to Steve Trevor while having the same name as Wonder Woman's first love. Barnes and Steve are both normal human beings, nevertheless, that is where the similarities end. Barnes was a UN employee and a supporter of human rights. He was strongly drawn to Diana but was also unsure since he questioned his suitability for the demigod.

The relationship looked interesting and was appealing to fans. Introduced in Wonder Woman #170, Barnes died in Wonder Woman #194. Barnes had become a host for negative powers and had to be killed by Zeus. Thus ended a romantic and adventurous relationship.

4) Aquaman

Aquaman and Mera were a married couple (Image via Warner Brothers)

Both Wonder Woman and Aquaman belong to royal backgrounds. This is a similarity that connects them. Both have superpowers – one on land and one underwater. He is from Atlantis, and she is from the hidden Amazon – both mythological nations. The problem was that Aquaman is a much-married man and has the queen of the Seas, Mera, as his wife.

Aquaman Annual #1 justifies this association through a story about a meeting between Orin (pre-Aquaman) and Diana (pre-Wonder Woman) where Orin saves Diana from the sea god Triton. Again, in one JLA story arc, Wonder Woman cursed to eternal sleep is awakened by Aquaman’s kiss.

However, in the Flashpoint storyline, when Mera confronts Wonder Woman, she kills Mera. In retaliation, Aquaman announced war against the Amazonian nation. This keeps the bond between these two superheroes edgy.

5) Zala-El

Zala-El is Wonder Woman's latest same-gender relationship (Image via DC comics and GeekDad)

Zala-El is a newly introduced character for the Dark Knights of Steel series. This new entrant in the DC world has created a furore by sharing some tender moments with the superhero. Though Diana has had hints of relationships with both genders in the past, this is the first time that her romance with another female has been openly shown. This also seals DC’s representation of the LGBTQ+ community and its stand in inclusivity.

6) Alethea

The spoilt princess Diana shows her interest in a stablewoman named Alethea, in Wonder Woman: The True Amazon. It is quite difficult to understand the relationship since Alethea doesn’t give much importance to Diana while the princess demands attention from the hapless worker.

Alethea dies as a result of the greedy princess's careless deeds. Alethea could have believed it was her responsibility to serve the royal family, while Diana might have felt offended by Alethea's carefree demeanor toward her. Or it may have been the unique hormonal pull of a young Amazon princess growing up in a nation with no males.

7) Kasia

Kasia was an Amazon from Themyscira (Image credit DC and ComicsAlliance)

Here is another close relationship Diana has with an Amazon. In Wonder Woman Vol 5, Diana struggles to bid Kasia goodbye before leaving Themyscira. She confesses to Steve that Kasia is special. When she finally leaves for the world of men, Kasia is brokenhearted.

Again, this relationship is close and may be romantic. It can be a childhood friendship. Alternately, it may be a passionate bond since in Themyscira, there are only women to connect to.

8) Nemesis

Secret government agent Tom Tresser, aka Nemesis, is a connection of Wonder Woman who received a proposal from the lady. A vigilante with impeccable fighting skills, Tresser came to Diana’s life after Trevor Barnes’ death. Diana wanted to marry Tresser and settle down with him. The vigilante was not ready for such a tame life.

Tom Tresser, Nemesis, refused Diana's proposal (Image via DC comics)

They were shown as colleagues working for the Department of Metahuman Affairs during the relaunch of Wonder Woman in 2006. This goofy but good-hearted character comes to know that Diana doesn’t love him. In a boomerang effect of Barnes’s death, when the Amazonian princess proposed to settle down with Nemesis, he refused.

9) Keith Griggs

Air Force pilot Keith Griggs collaborated with Steve Trevor and Diana. Keith and Diana became closer during the challenges and ups and downs of their relationship with Steve.

Keith was in love with the charismatic lady. While he admired Diana, he did not like Wonder Woman with all her superpowers. It was a complicated and strange relationship. It did not blossom into anything serious. The Amazonian superhero went back to Steve and Griggs was never seen again.

10) Batman

Batman is the least likely partner for Wonder Woman (Image via DC.com)

The Brave and The Bold #78 exposed Batgirl and Wonder Woman fighting over Batman. The romantic interest that Wonder Woman may have in the caped superhero was shown in this storyline as early as 1968. Since then, there has been no hint of any liaison between these.

Fans would like to see the pair together since the caped crusader has been unlucky in love. Moreover, he has led a straight life with no commitments anywhere. On the occasion of Diana looking for a dedicated partner, Bruce Wayne would make a good choice.

