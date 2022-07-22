How to play Wonder Woman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has a ton of beloved characters from Warner Bros' extremely long history of the enduringly popular party fighter format. With a cast of interesting and weird characters and a completely revamped battle system, the game is gearing up to change the genre.

Wonder Woman is one of the game's many DC Comics representatives, and she is one of the most interesting ones as well. With multiple heavy hitters from Justice League on the starting roster, the game uses some big names. Wonder Woman is a powerful tank who acts as a line of defense for her ally and deals some massive damage.

The power of Themyscira: Playing Wonder Woman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus features a new development for party fighters, a class system. For new players, categorizing the cast into different groups makes it easy to know how to play each one in the game.

Wonder Woman is one of the game's most powerful tanks, and her strength is unique. To make full use of her potential, players should bring Wonder Woman into a 2v2 match.

Wonder Woman's most powerful ability is the power to grant defense buffs to herself and her ally. With her down special, she rockets towards her ally, cleanses them of all debuffs, and applies a shield buff that protects them from damage.

Wonder Woman's side and up specials are shield charges that can be held to keep the shield active. This allows her to block attacks and charge her passive ability.

Wonder Woman has a Brace Meter below her health bar, which fills whenever she successfully blocks an attack. This means that every hit that deflects off of her shield or is weakened by her defense makes her more powerful.

When that meter is full, players can use Wonder Woman's down attack while on the ground, and this Amazonian Shout will deal a massive amount of damage and knockback when charged.

Wonder Woman's kit is primarily based on her close-range damage. Her neutral special drags a foe towards her, allowing her to destroy them with her blade.

However, players need to play up close and personal with Wonder Woman. She is not the fastest fighter, but she is a heavy hitter. Her defensive capabilities make her incredibly dangerous when it comes to edge guarding.

Picking the right perks for Wonder Woman in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has a variety of perks that players can apply to their chosen fighters to make them even stronger. Wonder Woman has a few great options that can play into her existing strengths.

At level 11, Wonder Woman gets the 'Back to Back' perk, which reduces damage whenever she is close to her allies. This encourages a team-playstyle and ensures an even greater defensive power for everyone.

At level 12, Wonder Woman gains access to 'Shield of Athena,' which spawns a defensive barrier whenever the player dodges an attack. This adds to the several layers of effective defense to make Wonder Woman an unstoppable tank.

MultiVersus players who want the most powerful defensive warrior in the game need Wonder Woman on their team. This fearsome warrior can armor up, rush in, and destroy the opponent as an Amazonian would.

