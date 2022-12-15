Was Aquaman in love with Wonder Woman? Explained

Aquaman and Wonder Woman are among the biggest and most relevant DC superheroes to date. Since their first solo movies were such massive successes, WB had huge confidence in their IPs.

Hence, the sequels to both films were greenlit almost instantly. But what about their team-up? Fans are eager to know whether Diana and Arthur could team up or even have a love angle in the DCU.

Before James Gunn came into the mix, Wonder Woman 3 was a surety. In fact, people even presumed that it could involve the King of Atlantis. With Amber Heard being out of the picture, it was possible for Mera to be retired or be killed off.

And since Steve Trevor isn’t around either, a romance could have been set up between Arthur and Diana.

Aquaman has shown a liking for Wonder Woman

Arthur and Diana in Justice League (Image via DC)

This is a question that many DC fans have asked over the years. It hasn’t been a very mainstream idea, but over time, writers have toyed with it quite often. We’ve mostly seen Aquaman being paired up with Mera.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman has had Steve Trevor, Batman, and even Superman as her partner in many iterations.

But what about Aquaman?

There are three instances in DC’s history where Aquaman has shown a sense of liking for the princess of Themyscira. Two of them happened in comic book stories and onein a live-action movie.

Arthur had a crush on Diana

Arthur Curry fights Triton and saves Wonder Woman (Image via DC)

In 1995’s Aquaman Annual #1 (part of a larger event called Year One), a young Arthur once got knocked out by Diana. Not just knocked out by her charm, but the young princess literally punched him. In the story, an evil sea God called Triton found out about the existence of a young woman swimming nearby. Being awestruck by her beauty, he tried to force himself upon her.

Meanwhile, Arthur saw what Triton was trying to do. He swam towards the woman to help her. But the woman obviously needed no help because she was the Amazon princess, Diana. She fought Triton and even Arthur, as she thought that he was coming in to attack her as well. But then Arthur began to fight Triton and Diana escaped.

Later in the story, Arthur met Diana onshore, and being attracted by her beauty, he also admitted that he really wanted to kiss her. Diana replied, “I know,” and the two parted ways only to meet years later as teammates.

The Justice League incident

Wonder Woman in Justice League (Image via DC)

After Zack Snyder left Justice League and Joss Whedon took over, his reshoots involved Aquaman admitting his crush on Diana. It happened because he sat on the Lasso of Truth, but that was another incident where Arthur expressed his Wonder Woman-related desires.

Flashpoint Paradox

Arthur and Diana in Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox (Image via DC)

In both the comics and the animated movie based on the story, Arthur and Diana fall for each other. They were going to get married and form an alliance between Atlantis and Themyscira. But it wasn’t "true love" on both ends as they ultimately went to war with each other.

So all in all, Aquaman has been shown to have a crush on Wonder Woman multiple times. But it has never evolved into anything serious and long-lasting.

Maybe this attraction could have progressed into something more meaningful had Arthur appeared in Wonder Woman 3. After Wonder Woman 1984’s failure, the next sequel needed a strong punch, which could have been added with Aquaman’s inclusion.

But maybe none of it will happen now that James Gunn is looking to reboot the whole universe.

