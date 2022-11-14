Aquaman 2: Release date, time, cast, and what to expect

Aquaman 2 is one of the most anticipated films from the DC Extended Universe. Officially titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the film continues the story of Arthur Curry taking on the role of Aquaman and chronicles the aftermath of the war Atlantis waged against the surface world.

The first Aquaman film helped bring DCEU back from the critical assault that the theatrical cut of Justice League received. The sequel was initially set for a release date of March 17, 2023, but has now been shifted all the way to December 25, 2023.

In this article, we will discuss everything we know about Aquaman 2, including its cast and highlights of the plot. Considering everything that's been going on with the Flash movie, Aquaman 2 might be a good chance for DCEU to strike gold.

Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa might find an "unlikely ally" as old favorites return to the screen on Christmas 2023

Cast members

Aquaman and Hera (Image via DC)

Aquaman 2 will bring back Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. He will return with a new Aquaman costume, which replaces his classic orange and green suit with a dark blue and silver outfit.

Although Amber Heard is reportedly playing the character of Mera once more, her role in the film is said to have been reduced significantly. This comes after her infamous legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also be seen returning as Aquaman's nemesis, Black Manta.

Dolph Lundgren will reprise his role as King Nereus of Xebel, Mera's father. Patrick Wilson will carry on playing the role of the Ocean Master as well.

That apart, we'll also see some new characters along the way to the Lost Kingdom in Aquaman 2. Jani Zhao’s Stingray and Indya Moore's Karshon will make their debuts with the sequel. Ben Affleck's Batman is also reportedly in the film, much to the delight of hardcore Batfleck fans.

The film has been directed by James Wen, with a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Is there a trailer for Aquaman 2? Plot synopsis explored

Aquaman in the BTS for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom (Image via DC)

Aquaman 2 doesn't have a trailer yet. However, the cast and crew of the film revealed a video at DC FanDome 2021, which showcased some footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The footage functions both as a kind of trailer and behind-the-scenes moments brought together.

There are not many details known about the plot of the upcoming Aquaman film. However, as the title suggests, the Lost Kingdom is going to play a pretty big role in the film. The official synopsis for the film details that Aquaman is set to team up with an "unlikely ally" to protect Atlantis:

"When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation."

The "ancient power" that is unleashed likely comes from the Lost Kingdom, which would then pose a threat to not only Atlantis but the world. With the release of Black Adam, and considering that it's the most recent offering from the DCEU timeline, we might see an intervention from the anti-hero himself.

Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The movie is set to explore some incredible underwater life that is as monstrous as it is rare. With the kingdom of Atlantis set to be depicted in a grander light, the upcoming Aquaman film has the opportunity to showcase the depths in all their glory.

The concept art presented in the film's behind-the-scene footage also gives us a glimpse into the kind of monsters and creatures that will show up in the film.

Aquaman 2 is expected to arrive in theaters on December 25, 2023.

