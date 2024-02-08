Is the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?

Helldivers 2 is finally out in the wild, giving players access to the latest co-op horde-shooter action from PlayStation and Arrowhead Game Studios. Built exclusively for the PlayStation 5, the latest sequel to Helldivers drops players on a hostile alien planet, pitting them against hordes of evil aliens armed with some of the most powerful weapons in the galaxy.

Much like the original Helldivers, the sequel is focused mostly on co-op gameplay, with single-player being the equivalent of playing on the hardest difficulty. Although the sequel is marketed as a flagship PS5 exclusive, the game is also coming out on PC, simultaneously making it the very first PlayStation title to be released on both platforms.

Much like any other recent PlayStation exclusive, the Helldivers sequel is offered in multiple different editions, including the standard as well as a premium "Super Citizen" edition. Here's a comprehensive look at all the Helldivers 2 editions, in-game bonuses, and whether you should invest in the Super Citizen Edition.

All Helldivers 2 editions and bonuses explained

Despite being a flagship PlayStation console exclusive, Helldivers 2 isn't priced similarly to other PS5 titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, or Rise of the Ronin. Instead, Arrowhead Game Studio's co-op shooter is priced at $39.99, with the premium edition costing $59.99, making it arguably the cheapest PS5 exclusive to date.

Here's a breakdown of both the Standard and the Super Citizen Edition editions:

Standard Edition ($40)

Base game

Super Citizen Edition ($60)

Base game

"DP-53 Savior of the Free" armor set

"Will of the People" cape

"MP-98 Knight" weapon

"Super Citizen" status

Stratagem Hero Ship game

"Steeled Veterans" Premium warbond

If you pre-ordered the game before its release, you can also claim the following in-game armor sets:

"TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand" armor set

"TR-62 Knight" armor set

"TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy" armor set

Do note that the bonuses included with the Super Citizen Edition and pre-order are exclusively cosmetic, without affecting moment-to-moment gameplay.

Should you buy Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition?

Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition isn't something you should invest in if you simply want to enjoy the base game and aren't too bothered with missing out on a couple of exclusive cosmetics. However, if you're a diehard fan of the Helldivers franchise and don't want to skip out on the exclusive skins, then you should definitely get the premium edition.

Given the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99, it isn't a bad deal for newcomers either, especially if you're a fan of co-op shooter games.

