Arrowhead Game Studios' newest title, being a multiplayer game, makes it susceptible to toxicity, which can mar your experience. Luckily, you can report players in Helldivers 2. Moreover, the people you don't want to play with or interact with can even be blocked with a simple process. However, looking for that process can be a challenge on its own.

Learning how to do these things is very important to have a good experience in multiplayer games. This article will focus exactly on that and show how to report players in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to report players in Helldivers 2

Toxicity will creep in on your fight for democracy. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@gaming_webo)

There can be several reasons why you might want to report someone. However, as of now, you can only report players in Helldivers 2 if they've written something in the in-game chat box.

Here's the process of how you can report players:

Head to the social tab and select the recent players section. This will give you the names of the eight most recent players you have been on a mission with.

Go through the list, select the names of the players you want to report, and click on report.

As mentioned, you can only report players who have typed something in-game; this means that those who are toxic on voice-comms or are griefing you by abusing the friendly fire mechanic cannot be reported.

Helldivers 2 is fairly new, and as more features start to make their way into the game, we can expect to see a more useful report option.

What should you do with players that can't be reported?

The block option should be used sparingly. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@gaming_webo)

Since you won't be able to report everyone who is being toxic, what would be your best course of action? Fortunately, just like how you can report players in Helldivers 2, you can also block them. If you block someone in Helldivers 2, they will not be able to join any party hosted by you, and the same goes for you.

Since friendly fire is always activated in this title, you will be shot by your teammates more often than you would like to. However, everyone who shoots you doesn't necessarily have malicious intentions. More often than not, it will be an honest mistake. So you might want to take it easy with the block option and only use it for those who ruin the experience for you.

Arrowhead Game Studios is very serious about not letting the community become toxic. This is also one of the main reasons the developer hasn't added a PvP mode to Helldivers 2, despite its excellent gunplay.

Check out our other Helldivers 2 guides:

Is Helldiver 2 coming to PS4 and PS5? || Best Helldivers 2 settings || How to customize body type on Helldivers 2