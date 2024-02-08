Is Helldivers 2 coming to PS4 & PS5?

Helldivers 2 has arrived, bringing its immersive open world and explosive co-op action to PC. This is a third-person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers fighting to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of rising alien threats.

The game was announced on May 24, 2023, during the PlayStation Showcase and released on February 8, 2024. If you want to learn more about which consoles it's available on, continue reading.

Which platforms Is Helldivers 2 available on?

Helldivers 2 will only be coming to Steam and PS5 (Image via PlayStation PC LLC )

Based on the official Helldivers' X announcements and game trailers, it appears the release will remain exclusive to the PC and PS5. The developers have no plans to bring it to other platforms.

Helldivers 2 release is available on Steam for the PC. The game's predecessor, Helldivers, was released for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PS Vita in March 2015 with the crossplay feature. The new title, on the other hand, has been launched on only two consoles. However, just like Helldivers, it features crossplay.

Xbox is a direct competitor to PlayStation. As such, the game is unavailable on its systems. This brings us to another discussion about whether Helldivers 2 will be released on the Xbox Game Pass.

The game has mixed reviews on Steam, with most highlighting matchmaking errors, crashes, criticism of the chosen DRM, and a pay-to-win battle pass. This hints at a slight possibility that the developers at PlayStation PC LLC would rather not want to expand the game's availability to additional platforms.

Helldivers 2 boasts a massive graphical leap over its predecessor, suggesting the developer sought powerful platforms to avoid hardware limitations. This explains its release exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and PC, ensuring a modern experience.

Players seem to be fairly enjoying this title's core gameplay, but a few gamers are bothered by the server issues and bad anti-cheat. Perhaps these issues will be fixed in due time.

The developers at Arrowhead and PlayStation PC LLC are continuously working to make the game stable. As such, players may want to keep an eye on Helldivers 2's official Twitter handle and other social media accounts for any announcements or updates.

