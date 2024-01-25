Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Helldivers 2 is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2024, especially among fans of co-op and looter-shooter games. While the game is advertised as a PlayStation title, it's also coming to Windows PC via Steam. And as with most modern PC releases, many fans might be wondering whether the upcoming Helldivers sequel will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox's subscription service has slowly become a mainstay not only for the Xbox family of consoles but also for Windows PCs. Unfortunately, in the case of the new title from Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2, fans will have to make do with the Steam version since the game won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

This isn't surprising, considering Helldivers 2 is a PlayStation console exclusive, with Windows PC being the only other platform where the game will be accessible.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Will Helldivers 2 be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by PlayStation, Helldivers 2 is the first PS5 console exclusive that will also get a simultaneous PC release. However, given it's a PlayStation exclusive title, the game won't be coming to Xbox systems or Game Pass. The only other platform where the game will be available, apart from PlayStation Store, is Steam.

While Xbox Game Pass has slowly become a necessity for PC players, akin to something like Steam, it's still relegated to only include Xbox first-party games and third-party multi-platform titles. Subjectively speaking, the game could've benefitted a ton from its presence on Xbox Game Pass, especially with its focus on cooperative gameplay and modes.

However, given that it's a PlayStation Studios title, it's understandable why it might never see a potential Xbox Game Pass release. However, sine the game is available on day one on PC, it's still way more accessible than most PS5 exclusive games, which often take at least a year or more to get a dedicated PC port.

Pre-orders for Helldivers 2 are currently live on Steam and PlayStation Store. Unlike most PlayStation flagship exclusives, the upcoming Helldivers game is priced at $39.99, with the premium Super Citizen Edition costing $59.99. Here's a breakdown of all the different editions of the game that you can pre-order:

Standard Edition ($40)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Super Citizen Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

"DP-53 Savior of the Free" armor set

"Will of the People" cape

"MP-98 Knight" weapon

"Super Citizen" status

Stratagem Hero Ship game

"Steeled Veterans" Premium Warbond

Do note that to play the game in co-op on PlayStation 5, you need an active PS+ membership. Helldivers 2 is scheduled to be released on February 8, 2024, for the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam).