Is Helldivers 2 coming to PC?

Helldivers 2, the upcoming co-op shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation is easily one of the most anticipated PS5 titles of 2024. While the original was a niche title, released back in 2015 for PS3 and PS4, developer Arrowhead Game Studios aims to bring the franchise to mainstream audiences with the upcoming sequel.

While the game's announcement trailer gave fans a glimpse at the title running on a PS5, to everyone's surprise, Helldivers 2 is also scheduled to come out on PC. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been making significant strides in bringing many of its flagship titles to PC, with the likes of God of War, Returnal, and more.

Helldivers 2 will be the very first title to get a simultaneous release on PlayStation 5 and PC. Here's everything you need to know about its PC release.

Helldivers 2 is coming to PC and PS5 on the same day

Helldivers 2 is scheduled to be released on February 8, 2024, for both PC and PlayStation 5; this is a first for any major PlayStation first-party title. Although Sony has been steadily adding new flagship games to PC, most of these appear after roughly a year or more of their original release on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4.

Pre-orders for Helldivers 2 are now live on both PlayStation and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), and offer multiple pre-order bonuses. There's also a special "Super Citizen Edition," which features additional bonus costumes, armor sets, weapon skins, and more. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, whereas the Super Citizen Edition costs $59.99.

Here's a breakdown:

Standard Edition ($40)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Super Citizen Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

"DP-53 Savior of the Free" armor set

"Will of the People" cape

"MP-98 Knight" weapon

"Super Citizen" status

Stratagem Hero Ship game

"Steeled Veterans" Premium Warbond

The pre-order bonus that players can claim upon pre-purchasing the game includes three exclusive armor sets:

TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand armor set

TR-62 Knight armor set

TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy armor set

Arrowhead Game Studios has also revealed the PC system requirements for Helldivers 2. And similarly to most current-gen releases, it comes with some hefty system requirements, asking for at least a Ryzen 7 3700x paired with an RX 6600XT for a smooth 60fps gameplay experience at 1080p resolution.

Helldivers is a rather niche franchise that started as an asymmetric looter-shooter. But with the sequel targeting a much larger audience, the franchise is now making a switch to the traditional third-person perspective, akin to most modern looter-shooter titles. You will be able to play it solo as a single-player shooter, but the developers recommend playing Helldivers 2 in co-op.