Helldivers 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Helldivers 2 system requirements have been optimized, keeping in mind the variety of hardware PC players have at their disposal. The developers have already provided details, ranging from minimum performance to Ultra 4k at 60 fps.

Arriving on February 8, 2024, Helldivers 2 will be available on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5, with the developers giving Nintendo Switch and Xbox a miss at launch. Readers can check out the Helldivers 2 release time guide to keep a tab on when the release takes place in their region.

Helldivers 2 system requirements for PC players

The Helldivers 2 system requirements for 1080p 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 1440p 60 fps, and 4K 60 are as follows:

Minimum system requirements (1080 30 fps)

Graphic Presets: Low

Low Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or better

Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or better RAM: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 or better Hard drive: 100GB HDD (7200rpm)

Recommended system requirements (1080 60 fps)

Graphic Presets: Medium

Medium Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better

Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better RAM: 16GB DDR4

16GB DDR4 Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or better Hard drive: 100 GB SSD

1440p 60 fps

Graphic Presets: High

High Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or better

Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or better RAM: 16GB DDR4

16GB DDR4 Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 or better

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 or better Hard drive: 100 GB SSD

4K Ultra 60 fps

Graphic Presets: Very High

Very High Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or better

Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or better RAM: 16GB DDR4

16GB DDR4 Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or better

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or better Hard drive: 100 GB SSD

In Helldivers 2's multiplayer, players can band together online to enjoy everything on offer. Although they can also go on their adventure solo, the game doesn't feature a single-player campaign.

