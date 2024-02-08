Many readers may be curious to know how many players can play Helldivers 2. Thankfully, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that the game can be played with a party of up to four members, allowing for an adrenaline-fuelled, addictive co-op experience. The third-person shooter is a sequel to 2015’s Helldivers and requires players to defend Super Earth from invading alien forces.

A breakdown of the title's co-op functionality, crossplay, and more can be found below.

How many players can play Helldivers 2 in its multiplayer modes?

Playing Helldivers 2 with friends (Image via PlayStation)

As confirmed by Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2 supports a maximum party of four members. As such, a total of four players can play the game, including the host. You can invite three friends to join you on your alien-slaying journey across Super Earth.

Thankfully, the title allows you to play in trios and duos instead of imposing a hard four-person limit. It is, however, recommended to bring a party of four to have an easier time in the gruelling co-op campaign.

Keep in mind that Helldivers 2 does not support split-screen co-op functionality.

Is it possible to play Helldivers 2 solo?

Battling against hordes of foes is more enjoyable with friends (Image via PlayStation)

While it is possible to play Helldivers 2 solo, it is not at all recommended. Partying with friends or randoms will make your journey a whole lot easier.

Furthermore, due to the absence of a traditional single-player campaign in HellDivers 2, the grind can get rather monotonous without having a party to kick back and relax with.

The game has been designed with multiplayer in mind, and having more players play it is the way to go.

Does Helldivers 2 support crossplay?

Helldivers 2 supports crossplay (Image via PlayStation)

Players looking to play Helldivers 2 across the PlayStation 5 and PC can rest easy knowing that the game officially supports crossplay. This means that PlayStation 5 and PC players can join lobbies together while hunting down hordes of hostile aliens.

The importance of crossplay cannot be understated. Crossplay is quintessential to a modern multiplayer experience, as it helps increase the player base despite the massive amount of technical difficulty involved.

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter game from Arrowhead Game Studios, set as a sequel to 2015’s Helldivers. It is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PC and PlayStation 5.

In the game, players step into the shoes of the Helldivers, an elite squadron of super soldiers created to defend Super Earth from extraterrestrial threats. The title features both third-person and first-person camera angles, in addition to a variety of firearms that can be further fine-tuned and customized to your liking.

Helldivers 2 is set to be released on February 8, 2024, for the PC and PlayStation 5. There are no plans for an Xbox Series X/S port.